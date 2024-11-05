Top Pollster “Dumps” on his Own Data… Trump Actually Up Bigger than his State Polls Show! (VIDEO)

The head pollster at Rasmussen recently made a stunning admission on Real America’s Voice’s “Stinchfield. Mark Mitchell believes his polls showing Trump with a small lead are wrong. He actually believes President Trump is out performing most state polls conducted by nearly every polling organization including his own. Mitchell goes on to explain where the shift in this cycle’s electorate happened and why it makes pollsters jobs so difficult. This is a must see interview that bodes very well for President Trump.

Another sign is the sheer number of outlandish lies being told by the Harris Campaign. They have always lied but the rapid increase and ferocity of those lies leading up to the election is a sure sign of Harris desperation.