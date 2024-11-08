Top Leftist Online Pundits Are Reportedly Hemorrhaging Subscribers Following Kamala’s Decisive Defeat (VIDEO)

Several top leftist online pundits are hemorrhaging subscribers following Kamala’s brutal defeat on Tuesday night. Evidently, liberals will only take so much lying BS before they tune you out. Just like conservatives.

Leftist David Pakman, in a recent video, expressed shock and concern over a sudden drop in his YouTube subscribers following Kamala Harris’s decisive loss.

Pakman described waking up to find that his channel had lost 5,000 subscribers overnight – an unprecedented occurrence in his fifteen-year career on the platform.

David Pakman: When I woke up this morning, we had lost 5,000 YouTube subscribers compared to where we were last night. Now, the first thing I thought was, Is this a glitch? We’ve been on YouTube for 15 years or something like that, and subscribers always just go up. They just never go down. They go up. Is something wrong with my channel? Is someone attacking my channel? What’s going on? I’m going to be texting. I texted Brian Tyler Cohen, and I texted Tyler Cohen, and Brian Cohen, and Brian Tyler, all of them. I texted all of them. I texted Jesse Dolemour. I texted Luke Beesley, and Farron Cousins and Sam Cedar. Every single one of our channels since last night is hemorrhaging subscribers. What is it that is going on? Here is a graphic. As you can see, subscribers just go up, up, up, and they are down. It is not just YouTube subscribers. We are seeing record cancelations of paid memberships, record cancelations. These are the people that keep the show running. Now I understand what is going on. It’s terrifying, but it is happening. A lot of people are checking out. I heard anecdotally from a couple of dozen people who said, David, I just can’t do it anymore. I just can’t do it. I’m checking out. I’m out. The reason that this is terrifying, not only because it puts everybody in left-wing media’s livelihoods at stake and at risk, it terrifies me because our instinct is the opposite of what the right does, and we will get crushed if this is the way we respond to a defeat. The right wants us not to exist. The right wants to decimate independent progressive media. When I If you’re going to lose 5,000 subscribers, and Brian loses thousands, and Ring of Fire loses thousands, and everybody’s losing thousands of subscribers, understand that when the right loses, they get organized, they fund, and they create insanely effective organizations like Turning Point USA, investing in the Daily Wire and building out this huge network of right-wing ideas and influencers. So If you’re feeling burnt out, I encourage you, take a break until the inauguration.

Pakman is worried that YouTube will no longer promote his page. This is something that NEVER happens with conservatives, and especially grassroots conservatives!

David Pakman: When people start unsubscribing on YouTube, YouTube thinks, Oh, we probably shouldn’t recommend this content because it’s generating a lot of unsubscribes. So then the content doesn’t get recommended. And then the message doesn’t get out. And then next election, they win by even more.

That’s what you call progressive privilege. Google-YouTube has been doing this for years and putting their hand on the scale to help Democrats at election time. They really should be investigated.

