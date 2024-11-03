“Too Big To Rig” Vs. the Deep State’s “Election Industrial Complex”

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Who will win?

“Too Big to Rig”

President Trump’s team made a decision early on to ignore the corruption, broken system, and the crimes embedded in the 2020 election and overcome these barriers with a flood of ballots in the 2024 election. This strategy is known as “Too Big to Rig”.

The uncertifiable results in 2020 were one reason why the 2020 election was stolen—the results never should have been certified. This is outlined in the book The Steal—Volume II: The Impossible Occurs. No reasonable auditor with integrity would have certified the 2020 Election results, and therefore, when they were certified by various politicians across the country, they were stolen.

However, the Trump Team decided to overwhelm the election in 2024 and win it outright with a flood of ballots “too big to rig.” This strategy is simple and based on the Biden/Kamala administration’s destruction of America, the strategy seemed sound.

Based on the May 2024 poll from respected Rasmussen, the Trump Team was set to have a landslide win.

The “Too Big to Rig” strategy also allowed the Trump Team to stay away from arguing over the many weaknesses in the US election system and prevent backlash from the Mainstream media and the Deep State as a result.

“The Election Industrial Complex”

The corrupt actors running this country now, who have been referred to as the “Deep State” or the “Blob,” are not going down without a fight. We learned in 2020 and 2022 that they will do anything to “win” an election. They are so proud of their “wins” that they brag about it.

In May, we published a report on what we labeled the Election Industrial Complex—this sophisticated group of companies, non-profits, and government entities that work in tandem to run US elections. Money is not the end goal of this complex; power to control money and people is.

This complex works like 5th Generation Warfare. 5th Generation warfare is described by Dr. Robert Malone as follows (emphasis added):

5th-Gen warfare is an extension of Asymmetric and Insurgent Warfare strategies and tactics, whereby both conventional and unconventional military tactics and weapons are incorporated and deployed, including exploitation of political, religious and social causes. This new gradient of warfare uses the internet, social media and the 24-hour news cycle to change cognitive biases of individuals and/or organizations. It can be conducted by organized or unorganized (ergo decentralized) groups; it may be led by nation states, non-nation state actors and organizations, non-governmental organizations or even individuals. A key characteristic of 5th Gen warfare is that the nature of the attack is concealed. The goal is to disrupt and defeat opponents by creating new cognitive biases. The most effective 5th-Gen warfare strategies employed by those lacking integrity are not purely based on pushing false narratives, mis- dis- or mal- information. The most effective strategies mix truth with action, and act to increase confusion and disorder.

This Left’s Election Industrial Complex communicates real-time election operations. It’s a psychological war that uses activists and volunteers as troops. It relies heavily on messaging, and influencers are highly valued. The ultimate goal is to obtain committed hearts and minds.

Here is more on this topic. (Higher Ground Labs produced the chart above.)

See May’s article below to learn more about the Election Industrial Complex:

Who will win? We hope and pray it’s the American people and freedom.