This Liberal Professor’s Prediction About the Election is the Funniest Thing You Will Watch Today (VIDEO)

This clip of a liberal college professor talking about her prediction for the outcome of the 2024 election is going viral and for good reasons. It’s absolutely hilarious.

Professor Arlene Battishill filmed herself talking about she condescended to a store clerk before the election because she believed he was a Trump supporter. She even says that she explained to him why he was wrong because she is a ‘political analyst’ and is clearly much smarter.

She somehow managed to pack almost every stereotype of the smug liberal into her short video.

The Daily Mail picked up the story:

Smile wiped off face of cackling professor who bought champagne to toast Kamala win A professor cackled as she recalled telling a supermarket worker he was wrong Trump would win while buying champagne to toast a Kamala Harris victory. Dr Arlene Battishill filmed herself earlier this week predicting a Democrat blowout – and roared with laughter at the memory of taunting a store clerk over his ‘wasted vote.’… Battishill, who studied political science at Temple Hill University according to her Linkedin, says she has 40 years of experience in politics. She claimed that Harris would storm to victory because women motivated by abortion rights, would get out and vote in their droves. ‘I was talking to the guy in the store asking him did she vote […] he asked me why I was getting the champagne and I said, “because I’m going to be toasting madam president tonight” and he kind of looked at me with a smirk on his face,’ Battishill explained.

Watch the video, this will make you laugh:

This is “political analyst” & former poly-sci professor Dr. Arlene who brainwashed hundreds of thousands of people on TT into thinking Harris would win. On Nov 5th, she told a story about how she taunted a grocery store worker about how Harris was 100% going to win On Nov 6th,… pic.twitter.com/NbVhQ6uftx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2024

We really hope she enjoyed that champagne as she watched the election results roll in. She might want to go back to school and study something other than political analysis because she isn’t very good at it.