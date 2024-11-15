This California County Has Counted Just 30 Percent of Votes – Ten Days After Polls Closed!

California needs some new election officials.

Ten days after Donald Trump’s stunning victory in the country’s presidential election, Lake County in northern California has counted just 30 percent of the votes.

According to The New York Times, election officials in the county have counted just 8,532 votes in the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

While Harris currently holds a 1.9 percent lead over Trump, it remains far too early to say whether she will win the county outright.

Congratulations to Lake County, California for managing to tabulate a grand total of 30% of the vote nine days after the election pic.twitter.com/Mi6A5aBIV3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 15, 2024

While details about what is actually going on remain sparse, it is clear that the country’s election officials are either lazy, corrupt or just plain incompetent.

Needless to say, Lake County is far from the only California county to have failed to count their votes in an ordered and timely manner.

Per The New York Times’s elections data, the counties of Mendocino, Shasta and Tehema have all counted less than 60 percent of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, the majority of California’s counties are still well under the 90 percent mark, underlining the embarassing nature of the state’s election system.

While the state has already been called for Kamala Harris, such a failure to report results in a timely manner means that several races in the House of Representatives are still outstanding.

It’s been over 9 days since Election Day and a district in California has only managed to count 84% of the votes in a close race. This needs more coverage because there are no excuses for this. pic.twitter.com/3wVJ0n5y4d — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 15, 2024

Across the entire state, around 89 percent of votes have now been counted in the presidential race.

Harris currently has 8,454,959 votes, equivalent to 58.7 percent of the total cast. Trump is lagging behind on 5,513,785, equivalent to 38.3 percent.

However, this is still a major improvement on the past two presidential elections. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state by 61.7 percent to Trump’s 31.6, while Joe Biden carried it by 63.48 percent to Trump’s 34.3 percent.