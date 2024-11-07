“They’ve Already Tried It a Couple of Times. They’ll Try It Again Between Now and Inauguration. Job Number One Is for Trump to Stay Alive” — Gen. Flynn Warns of Another Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

General Michael Flynn joined Steve Bannon on Wednesday following President Trump’s massive victory in the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday.

Not only did President Trump win reelection, but Republicans also took the US Senate and the US House of Representatives.

On Wednesday morning, Steve Bannon invited General Michael Flynn on The War Room to discuss the election results and the important next steps for President-elect Donald Trump.

In 2017, General Flynn, President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, spoke with his old friend Steve Bannon, who was President Trump’s Chief Strategist in 2017 when Trump entered the White House.

Little did these men know that there was an elaborate plot to take down President Trump before he entered office. The plot was hatched by top members of the Obama regime, including Barack Obama himself. Obama has the great distinction of being the first US president to actively spy on and attempt to bring down his successor. This is who Obama is.

Barack surrounded himself with loyal and dishonorable partisans like FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper. These men committed horrendous acts in their attempts to overthrow the democratically elected president.

General Flynn on Wednesday warned Trump’s inner circle to expect another assassination attempt before President Trump reaches the Oval Office in January.

This was an incredible conversation.

General Mike Flynn: Most people in America have no idea what’s called a HQE or highly qualified experts that are people that are hired. And this administration is going to hire a bunch of people just like Obama did, stick them into key slots, and they’re going to block and tackle every single day. Those people have to be eliminated.

I mean, taken out at the knees, dismissed, take their clearances away, take their badges away, and tell them, Thank you for your service. You’re done. And that has to happen literally on the Friday of Trump taking over.

Never mind just starting the deportation campaign. It’s going to take some time to get through all that. That’s not going to happen over a three-day weekend…

…Steve, We’ve seen this movie. You and I have been part of it. We’ve been victims of it, and we do not have to go through these scenes again. We can eliminate a lot of this nonsense by being prepared for what we know the enemy is going to do.

Right now, talking to you, I do use that word enemy precisely because had Trump lost last night, he’d be in prison.

He’d be in prison on the 26th of November. His family would be destroyed. His business enterprise would be destroyed. Guys like Elon Musk would be destroyed. They’d come after you.

They’d come back after me because I know they already are. So these are all things that we can’t sit here and pretend like, well, we’re going to be the nice people. We will be effective with the use of the rule of law.

We’ll do it properly, but it must, accountability must happen. I’m telling you, Steve, I’m looking at the world of social media, and this is my world. Information and intelligence is my world.

I have a lot of people that I’m still in contact with in the government, outside the government, overseas, and people want to see Trump succeed. They want to make sure that he has the right team of people around him, and they definitely want people to be held accountable. Comey comes out recently, I think today, and he starts talking about what Trump is going to do to the DOJ and the FBI.

You’re damn right, Jim Comey! You committed crimes against this country. You committed treason as far as I’m concerned. I mean, never mind cutting my legs out. Guys like him did so much damage to our country, never mind Obama and some of the others. That’s why at the end of that tweet there, that I say, Sorry, not this time, Obama. Fool us once, shame on us.

Try to fool us again, shame on you. And you can tell from the tone of Obama in the last couple of days and what he is saying, these people are up to no good. I want to remind people, and I’ll say it again. I hate repeating myself on this, but I’m going to say it. Had Trump lost, it would have been Katie bar the door.

They would have been salivating to throw a bunch of us in jail or worse. We have got to get there.

If we had lost yesterday, they already had that 168-page report was a superseding indictment. Jack Smith was going to walk in a court and file against a bunch of people and file more charges against President Trump and take two or three years to get a rigged jury here in DC and send President Trump to a federal prison for 20 years. It’s obvious.

Now, today, Jack Smith is talking about unwinding his office. Hey, Jack, unwind all you want. We’re coming after you. I want to go the angle of attack, the The angle of attack, you think, is it the CIA, is it FBI, is it the legal? You got to start with some motive force first. Where do you go?

I’ll tell you, and this is my fun I think that the person behind this is the tactical commander of all this is John Brennan. I really believe that. Yes, 100%. There are people inside that are really good.

We have We have decent people, but I think John Brennan is one of the most evil people on the planet. And that man, he’s the tactical commander. Obama is still in the play, and there’s some of these globalist characters. But what we’re facing,

Number one, Trump needs to be very, very certain of the security around him. So this is not like, I’ll just depend on my secret service detail. No, you have got to make sure that he feels, and now I’m talking directly to Trump, you have got to feel so confident that there’s always going to be a risk, but that the people around you are going to protect you with their lives.

And there’s not going to be any shenanigans with the quality of the people or the numbers of resources that you’re going to need. I don’t care whether it’s aircraft, whether it’s air defense systems, or whether it’s human bodies.

That’s number one, because they have already tried it a couple of times. They’ll try it again between now and inauguration. That, to me, is job number one.

It’s up to Trump to stay alive. I mean that. I hate to say that in our country, but I’m not making this stuff up. These are already things that have happened.

Number two, the people that Trump brings around him, these have got to be warriors that are ready to go after the government and really reform. I like this idea about what Elon Musk is talking about and the kinds of things with this government efficiency a task force. I do believe that there are going to be requirements for entire departments like Millei down in Argentina. We have got to get rid of entire departments, like the Department of Education, as an example.