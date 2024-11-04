THEY’RE LOSING IT: Unhinged Kamala Supporter and Self-Described “National Security Expert” Flips Out on Black Woman in Northern Virginia After Discovering She’s Supporting Trump (VIDEO)

Democrats are losing their minds as Election Day arrives and the possibility of President Trump returning to the White House becomes a distinct possibility.

Last week, in a coffee shop in heavily Democratic Alexandria, Virginia, a triggered leftist was stunned at the sight of a group of black Trump supporters and proceeded to lose her mind. One of the women at the table, Alexandria resident Annetta Catchings, posted a video clip of the incident at Tatte Bakery & Cafe on her X account Friday evening.

In the video, Catchings and the unidentified leftist engage in a heated argument over Catchings’s brave support for Trump in Alexandria. At the same time, Catchings refuses to give ground and fires back.

The leftist screams that Catchings and her friends are all “uneducated” because they have dared to leave the party of slavery behind and then smears Trump as a r*pist.

Upon hearing this, Catchings responds by saying that it’s always “white, Democratic women” who attack her. The Harris fan proceeded to scream that she’s a “35-year national security expert,” as though this gives her a pass.

A coffee shop worker tries to calm everyone down toward the end of the video but fails to succeed.

“As a conservative woman I could never vote for Kamala Harris b/c,,,”

What happened next was 3 separate attacks from this stranger! Her friend had to hold her back. I was called uneducated as she proceeded to give me her resumé.#Unhinged pic.twitter.com/q1jRO5yUNs — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 1, 2024

Catchings said the Kamala fan not only was never asked to leave the eatery, but she verbally attacked her again. Liberal privilege, anyone?

She was given the benefit of the doubt and reseated. She returned and got in my face a 3rd time and was never asked to leave the restaurant! #Tatte Cafe and Bakery

All due to my political beliefs. pic.twitter.com/tXemIR6RhX — Annetta Catchings for Alexandria (@annetta_of) November 1, 2024

Catchings stated that the whole incident began because the liberal was triggered over someone at her table wearing a Trump hat. She reportedly yelled loudly, “Are you serious!?” which angered Catchings and her friends.

Following the incident, the Kamala fan doxxed herself on Instagram while laughably attempting to cast Catchings as the instigator. She is Patti Morrissey, CEO of Global Foresight Strategies and retired DoD, State, ODNI Federal employee.

@pattimor2011 Patti Morrissey of Global Foresight Strategies confirms that she is the one accosting @annetta_of in the cafe in Virginia pic.twitter.com/0kxVpheKYs — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 3, 2024

She allegedly wrote:

“Hey guys… in case you’re wondering what these wacky comments are let me give you the . There were a group of four women that were talking very loud about “How could Liz Cheney not vote for Trump?!?!) yesterday (this is right after I found out that Trump suggested Liz Cheney should face a nine-gun firing squad) and I mistakenly spoke up and said “maybe because he’s a criminal?” Then one of them started yelling in my face that I was a “white liberal” and “you’re a Democrat, aren’t you?!?” like it was some kind of crime to point out that Donald Trump is a convicted criminal. When I tried to respond she (the self-described “black woman”) started screaming in my face to prevent me from responding and then her friend started videotaping me. Talk about gaslighting!! She was labeling and bullying and labeling and bullying and labeling and bullying and then tried to make it look like it was me that was bullying her because I was trying to respond over her screaming labels at me. I walked away and then they were harassing my sister, Mary, who was visiting. They started filming her. We have some serious projection and gaslighting skills going on with these women. I’m not sure how they found my social media because they did not have my name. So they must have had some training in how to film people and then get help in tracking them down to try to intimidate. It’s getting really really sick out there guys. You can tell by these words they’re using in these trolling messages that they have some black heart problems… …respond over her screaming labels at me. I walked away and then they were harassing my sister, Mary, who was visiting . They started filming her. We have some serious projection and gaslighting skills going on with these women. I’m not sure how they found my social media because they did not have my name. So they must have had some training in how to film people and then get help in tracking them down to try to intimidate. It’s getting really really sick out there guys. You can tell by these words they’re using in these trolling messages that they have some black heart problems going on. I guess that’s why you would convince yourself to vote for a criminal and sex offender who was indicted on espionage and inciting an insurrection to undermine the Constitutional process of transitioning power after a free election on January 6, 2021. Really sick bizarre cultish behavior going on. What was so shocking to my sister and I is that they looked really normal. I really want to know what is motivating this cultish behavior… Trending: People with Harris Signs in Panic After Receiving Letters and Postcards Thanking Them for ‘Volunteering’ to House Migrant Families Especially with middle-aged women.. Frightening.

Moreover, Morrissey is a long-time friend of Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and a former candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates. Here she is in a 2002 photo hailing Kaine after he was inaugurated as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor.