That was Quick… Here Come the Excuses: Dana Bash Whines on CNN that Kamala Did Not Have Enough Time to “Introduce Herself”

CNN is already making excuses for why Kamala Harris is not resonating with the American public.

Dana Bash told the CNN audience that Kamala did not have enough time to “introduce herself” to the American public.

Umm… That’s not the problem, Dana dear.

Dana Bash: “Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one of my big questions is, particularly with her candidacy, is whether that was just enough time to introduce herself to the country.”

Maybe Dana forgot that Kamala was “selected” and not “elected” and that she was so unpopular that she had to drop out of the Democrat primary in 2020 before Iowa.

It’s not that people don’t know her, Dana.

JUST IN: CNN's Dana Bash says she is concerned that Kamala Harris may not have had enough time to "introduce herself" to the American people. Not sounding confident on CNN. Vote! "Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one… pic.twitter.com/zVhdxN2su3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

It looks like the early numbers are leaning Trump across the board.