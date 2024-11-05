That was Quick… Here Come the Excuses: Dana Bash Whines on CNN that Kamala Did Not Have Enough Time to “Introduce Herself”

by
Dana Bash is worried that Americans don’t know the real Kamala. Oh boy.

CNN is already making excuses for why Kamala Harris is not resonating with the American public.

Dana Bash told the CNN audience that Kamala did not have enough time to “introduce herself” to the American public.

Umm… That’s not the problem, Dana dear.

Dana Bash: “Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one of my big questions is, particularly with her candidacy, is whether that was just enough time to introduce herself to the country.”

Maybe Dana forgot that Kamala was “selected” and not “elected” and that she was so unpopular that she had to drop out of the Democrat primary in 2020 before Iowa.

It’s not that people don’t know her, Dana.

It looks like the early numbers are leaning Trump across the board.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.