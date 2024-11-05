TGP Videos: President Trump Given Hero’s Welcome at Final Rally in Grand Rapids Michigan; Dances His Way Off Stage at End

President Donald J. Trump capped his historic comeback presidential campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan early Tuesday morning where he was given a hero’s welcome by a loud, cheering, packed house of supporters.

I was not able to take my usual place in the press pen near the front of the stage due to tight scheduling and a long commute (I arrived at the press check-in at 8:03 p.m. which closed at 8 p.m. sharp), however I made lemons out of lemonade and took overview videos of Trump’s entrance and ‘dance of life’ walk-off at the end.

The crowd of thousands cheered loud and long when Trump arrived after midnight. The cheers overwhelmed him as he took to the podium, forcing him to back away as his supporters showered him with raucous cheers of love and support.

Video of Trump’s entrance is broken down into three parts per X limitations for posting videos. As Trump makes his way down the elevated walkway, one can see the ballet played out in the pit by Secret Service, photographers and Trump campaign staff.

President Trump gets hero’s welcome at final campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Part one. pic.twitter.com/lso4kgVVZg — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) November 5, 2024

President Trump gets hero’s welcome at final campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Part two @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/dojizoRAHP — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) November 5, 2024

President Trump gets hero’s welcome at final campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Part three of three. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/gAilFrOsO3 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) November 5, 2024

Behind the scenes video by Eric Trump of his father’s entrance:

At the end of his approximately two-hour long speech, the 78-year-old Trump danced his way off stage to YMCA, joyously celebrating life and the conclusion of a campaign that saw him survive two assassination attempts and numerous attempts by Democrats to throw him off the ballot and jail him for the rest of his life with him in a strong position to win back the presidency that was stolen from him four years ago.

Again, one can see the ballet by Secret Service agents, photographers and Trump campaign staff. Trump himself is filled with energy after doing four rallies and finishing well into the morning on Election Day.

Ending of President Trump rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Part one of three. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/i6fh3MfQml — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) November 5, 2024

Ending of President Trump rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Part two of three. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/helNkviM6R — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) November 5, 2024

Ending of President Trump rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Part three of three. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/Kj8uN1kV9Q — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) November 5, 2024

View from the floor posted by Don Jr.:

The last dance of the Trump campaign at 2:15 am in Michigan. We landed in FL at 5:35 & @realDonaldTrump is still going strong. If that man at 78 can do 4 rallies & pull an all nighter for America we can all

GET OUT & VOTE & STAY IN LINE TILL IT’S DONE. Now it’s on you America pic.twitter.com/CETaR0s6uS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2024

After covering Trump rallies for TGP since 2015 from the floor of venues, it was a chance to see how a Trump rally looks from high up.

One parting video. A Politico reporter posted a comment about the late night playing of Gloria by (the great) Laura Brannigan, a regular on the Trump campaign rally playlist. I had taken video when the song was playing and focused on “Mr. Wall”, as Trump calls the rally regular in the Brick suit, talking to other supporters after the rally, as well as the press pen where I normally would have been. Just one last slice of life from the Trump rallies.