TGP Photos: President Trump Rally in Warren, Michigan With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

President Trump held a rally on Friday at the Macomb Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, that was attended by several thousand supporters. Trump was joined at the rally by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Macomb Community College has a history of hosting presidents and presidential candidates.

Cellphones up as President Trump arrives:

Autoworkers for Trump was a major focus of the rally:

Videos on the deadly harm caused by Kamala Harris’s open borders policies are being played at Trump rallies in the closing days of the campaign.

Supporters wore safety vests or trash bags in response to Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage”:

Monday is the last day of the campaign. Trump has four rallies scheduled with the final on set for Grand Rapids, Michigan at 10:30 p.m. EST (or later).