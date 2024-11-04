TGP Photos: President Trump Rally in Warren, Michigan With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

by

President Trump held a rally on Friday at the Macomb Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, that was attended by several thousand supporters. Trump was joined at the rally by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Trump-Vance campaign message at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, October 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Macomb Community College has a history of hosting presidents and presidential candidates.

Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan has hosted every president since Ronald Reagan. except Joe Biden, photo at a Trump rally, November 1, 2024, by Kristinn Taylor.
Rep. John James (R-MI) speaks at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) speaks at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Cellphones up as President Trump arrives:

President Trump arrives at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A supporter makes a heart sign with her hands as President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Autoworkers for Trump was a major focus of the rally:

Autoworkers for Trump founder Brian Pannebecker speaks at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Videos on the deadly harm caused by Kamala Harris’s open borders policies are being played at Trump rallies in the closing days of the campaign.

Alexis, Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray who was murdered by
illegal aliens, speaks in a video played at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, November 1 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Supporters wore safety vests or trash bags in response to Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage”:

President Trump speaks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Michigan Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers speaks at a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor
At a rally by President Trump in Warren, Michigan, a supporter wears a trash bag in response to Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage,” November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
At the close of a rally in Warren, Michigan, President Trump does the Trump dance to YMCA by the Village People, November 1, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Monday is the last day of the campaign. Trump has four rallies scheduled with the final on set for Grand Rapids, Michigan at 10:30 p.m. EST (or later).

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.