TGP Photos: President Trump Rally in Salem, Virginia With Gov. Youngkin

President Trump held a rally at the Salem Civic Center in southwest Virginia on Saturday attended by thousands of supporters. Trump was joined by Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Republican Senate nominee Hung Cao.

The rally by Trump was part of an effort to expand the map and help out Cao in his Senate race against incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D). Lots of young people attended. Faith in God was mentioned by many of the speakers at the rally.

Illegal immigration was a main topic, with the playing of the video featuring Alexis Nungaray, mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray who was murdered by illegal aliens, casting a somber tone on the rally. Trump invited Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton who was murdered by MS-13 gang members, to speak at the rally. The young women behind Trump were deeply affected by the video and remarks about illegal alien crime.

But this was also a joyful rally. The crowd was thrilled to have President Trump campaigning in Virginia. Their elected Republican officials from Gov. Youngkin all down were enthusiastically received. Several Trump supporters wore safety vests as Trump did in his garbage truck event to call out Joe Biden calling Trump supporters garbage. One young supporter dressed as Oscar the Grouch, complete with trashcan.

President Trump has four final rallies planned for Monday with the last one in Grand Rapids, Michigan set for 10:30 p.m. EST or thereabouts.