TGP Photos: President Trump Rally in Salem, Virginia With Gov. Youngkin

President Trump held a rally at the Salem Civic Center in southwest Virginia on Saturday attended by thousands of supporters. Trump was joined by Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Republican Senate nominee Hung Cao.

Supporters at the head of the line for a rally by President Trump at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The rally by Trump was part of an effort to expand the map and help out Cao in his Senate race against incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D). Lots of young people attended. Faith in God was mentioned by many of the speakers at the rally.

Illegal immigration was a main topic, with the playing of the video featuring Alexis Nungaray, mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray who was murdered by illegal aliens, casting a somber tone on the rally. Trump invited Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton who was murdered by MS-13 gang members, to speak at the rally. The young women behind Trump were deeply affected by the video and remarks about illegal alien crime.

But this was also a joyful rally. The crowd was thrilled to have President Trump campaigning in Virginia. Their elected Republican officials from Gov. Youngkin all down were enthusiastically received. Several Trump supporters wore safety vests as Trump did in his garbage truck event to call out Joe Biden calling Trump supporters garbage. One young supporter dressed as Oscar the Grouch, complete with trashcan.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears fires up the crowd at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Virginia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A young supporter wore a MAGA Oscar the Grouch in a trashcan costume at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A young supporter wore a MAGA Oscar the Grouch in a trashcan costume at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A young boy at a Trump rally in Salem, Virginia, holds a campaign sign that says, “Dream Big, Again!”, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
A supporter wears a safety vest at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
RNC Co-Chair Michael Whatley speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Senor advisor to President Trump Stephen Miller speaks at a rally by Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump takes the stage at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November, 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump invited members of the Roanoke College Women’s Swim Team, who took a stand against men in women’s sports, to speak at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump speaks at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump and his supporters watch a video about the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray by illegal aliens played at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump and his supporters watch a video about the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray by illegal aliens played at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump and his supporters watch a video about the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray by illegal aliens played at a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton who was killed by MS-13 gang members, speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton who was killed by MS-13 gang members, speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Virginia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at a rally by President Trump in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
At the close of a rally in Salem, Virginia,, President Trump does the Trump dance to YMCA by the Village People, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
At the close of a rally in Warren, Michigan, President Trump does the Trump dance to YMCA by the Village People, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump acknowledges supporters at the end of a rally in Salem, Virginia, November 2, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

President Trump has four final rallies planned for Monday with the last one in Grand Rapids, Michigan set for 10:30 p.m. EST or thereabouts.

