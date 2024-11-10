Texas DPS Uses K9 Unit to Track Illegal Aliens for 2 Miles, Results in Multiple Arrests (VIDEO)

Texas DPS released footage on Sunday of their K9 Unit in Hidalgo County, pursuing multiple illegal aliens which spanned over two miles to find them in the brush.

In a separate incident, DPS troopers arrested an illegal in Sullivan City, who was from Mexico. In addition to that, the troopers were able to arrest 6 illegal aliens who had colored wristbands. This was clear evidence that they had paid the Mexican Cartels to be smuggled into the US across the Rio Grande.

Watch:

#RGV @TxDPS K9 tracked over 2 miles a group of illegal immigrants avoiding capture in Mission – 4 arrests made. Troopers in Sullivan City arrested an illegal immigrant from Mexico after a short pursuit, resulting in the recovery of 6 illegal immigrants who all had colored… pic.twitter.com/Lx5kS1Qfw9 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 10, 2024

Texas has been very focused on protecting their border, especially since the Biden/Harris regime has done nothing to help them. They are actually building their own border wall and are committed to securing Texas from the illegal invasion.

Watch:

Texas is the first and ONLY state in the nation to build our own border wall. More miles are being added every day. Texas will not back down until the border is secure. Watch this video to see how #OperationLoneStar is keeping our state safe: https://t.co/r0fIeXC2CR pic.twitter.com/PXl2gpcz5U — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 10, 2024

Operation Lone Star has been a very successful effort by Republican Governor Greg Abbott to protect the State of Texas from the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl. In addition to that, the operation is committed to detecting and deterring illegal crossings and pursuing illegals already in the State.

The Federal Government has intentionally neglected the border under the Biden/Harris regime. They have a responsibility under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution to protect their citizens from an invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million illegal aliens have entered the US since January 2021. The true number is not known because of the unprecedented chaos at the border since Biden was installed that year.

President-elect Trump has promised to seal the border on day one when he returns to office on January 20th, 2025. He has made it a priority to start pursuing and deporting the criminal and violent illegals first in order to make the country safe and secure again.