Texas DPS Seize 119 Pounds of Narcotics and Arrest Illegal Alien Drug Smuggler

Texas has been a shining example to the rest of the United States on how to crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Texas DPS arrested an illegal alien drug smuggler from Mexico in Cameron County on Wednesday. He was caught smuggling 119 pounds of narcotics into the United States. Thanks to Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s program Operation Lone Star, law enforcement agencies have been empowered to stop these criminals from their drug operations.

11/6: @TxDPS Special Operations Group in Cameron County arrested one illegal immigrant from Mexico attempting to smuggle four large bundles of narcotics – totaling 119 lbs. Texas continues to use every tool & strategy to combat transnational criminal activity & seize dangerous… pic.twitter.com/o726hgh4z6 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 8, 2024

The DPS have been very successful at stopping drug smuggling operations. Last week, Troopers in Webb County seized meth during a traffic stop. The vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, had over 175 pounds of meth, which was hidden in a false compartment in the bed of the truck.

DRUG SEIZURE: @TxDPS Troopers seized over 175 lbs. of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram pickup along IH-35 in Webb County. While searching the vehicle, a DPS Trooper discovered a false compartment in the bed of the truck containing 57 cellophane wrapped bundles… pic.twitter.com/9dX641jrcR — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 2, 2024

Since President Trump got reelected, Texas has been anticipating a last-ditch effort by the current administration to rush in massive groups of illegals. The Texas National Guard are shown in the following video at the Southern Border preparing to defend Texas through response exercises.

Watch:

Texas is ramping up border security efforts to stop potential mass migration at the southern border. This week, Texas National Guard soldiers conducted migration response exercises to prepare for any mass illegal immigration attempts. More: https://t.co/W8ht5ObJsY pic.twitter.com/2PuJYZNGoQ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 9, 2024

The Federal Government has failed to protect the US from invasion under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million plus illegals have entered the country under the Biden/Harris regime. President Trump promised to seal the border his first day in office and begin a mass deportation of illegals.