Texas DPS Seize 119 Pounds of Narcotics and Arrest Illegal Alien Drug Smuggler

Texas DPS arrest illegal alien drug smuggler on November 6th, 2024

Texas has been a shining example to the rest of the United States on how to crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Texas DPS arrested an illegal alien drug smuggler from Mexico in Cameron County on Wednesday. He was caught smuggling 119 pounds of narcotics into the United States. Thanks to Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s program Operation Lone Star, law enforcement agencies have been empowered to stop these criminals from their drug operations.

The DPS have been very successful at stopping drug smuggling operations. Last week, Troopers in Webb County seized meth during a traffic stop. The vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, had over 175 pounds of meth, which was hidden in a false compartment in the bed of the truck.

Since President Trump got reelected, Texas has been anticipating a last-ditch effort by the current administration to rush in massive groups of illegals. The Texas National Guard are shown in the following video at the Southern Border preparing to defend Texas through response exercises.

The Federal Government has failed to protect the US from invasion under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million plus illegals have entered the country under the Biden/Harris regime. President Trump promised to seal the border his first day in office and begin a mass deportation of illegals.

