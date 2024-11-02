TERRIFYING: Texas Police Search for Possible Suspect Who Wore a Michael Myers Mask Near Fatal Shooting Scene

Texas authorities are looking for a possible suspect who was wearing a Michael Meyers mask near the scene of a fatal shooting in Harris County, Texas.

The deadly shooting occurred on Halloween around 11:15 p.m., and neighbors have told authorities before the shooting took place, a suspicious man in a Michael Meyers mask was seen near the scene of the crime.

The victim was identified as Eric Pait, who was found unresponsive in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently investigating whether the man in the mask was the shooter and have yet to identify him.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office revealed the man’s estranged wife was murdered in her apartment back in August.

Man in Micheal Myers masked being investigated by detectives after a man was shot multiple times in a garage last night. Harris County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/U9zydJVxw0 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 1, 2024

Per NBC News:

A possible suspect wearing a Halloween Michael Myers mask was seen in the area of a Harris County, Texas, home where a man was found shot to death, authorities said Friday. The suspect has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made. Deputies were called to a home on Hawks Nest Drive late Thursday night and found the victim, Eric Pait, lying in his garage unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Pait died at the scene. During the investigation, deputies learned that Pait’s estranged wife was murdered in August. That investigation is still open and active, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Detectives are working to establish if both incidents are connected.

UPDATE: The man who was shot to death in his garage last night by a gunman wearing a Michael Myers mask was the estranged husband of a woman killed in her apartment two months ago, the woman’s family told KHOU 11. https://t.co/BdxJFysyXK — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2024

In the “Halloween” slasher film series, Michael Meyers is a masked serial killer who preys on victims on Halloween.