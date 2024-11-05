STUNNING: In October, Biden and Harris Created More Illegal Aliens Than Jobs

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are delivering for the American people. Unfortunately, no one wants what they’re delivering.

In the month of October, we had a disastrous jobs report with only 12,000 jobs being created. On the flipside, there was no shortage of illegal aliens flowing over the border in October. Biden and Harris really succeeded with that number.

These people do not deserve to be in power.

Breitbart News reports:

Biden/Harris Deliver More Migrants than Jobs in October President Joe Biden’s border deputies invited four times more migrants in October than the number of extra jobs created by CEOs, according to data obtained by NewsNation. Business groups created 12,000 additional jobs in September, amid an economic slowdown at the strike at Boeing. The 12,000 number was one-ninth of the 112,500 new jobs that were expected. But Biden’s deputies also invited 49,840 more parole migrants to fly or bus into the U.S. for jobs during October. Those legally contested “parole migrants” are welcomed by the Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the ports of entry along the border. An additional 56,580 migrants– including many women and children – crossed the border illegally and were registered by the Border Patrol. Some will be deported. Biden’s deputies also welcomed at least 150,000 legal immigrants, foreign temporary workers, and refugees.

Stephen Miller commented:

Today we had the worst jobs report in modern history. Oh, and all net jobs for 4 years have gone to migrants. You’re getting screwed. VOTE! — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 1, 2024

How can anyone keep trusting these people? They do not have America's best interests at heart. They never have! #FightForAmerica — FAFO The First (@FAFOtheFirst) November 4, 2024

This administration must be fired by the American people. Trump will do the job the American people are demanding and put America first.