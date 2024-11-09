STUNNING: The Kamala Harris Campaign Raised a Billion Dollars but is Closing Out With $20 Million in Debt

The Kamala Harris campaign raised an eye-popping billion dollars over the summer and into the fall, but it still wasn’t enough to beat Trump.

The more astounding part of the story however, is that despite having such a huge war chest of cash, the Harris campaign is ending with $20 million in debt.

Is there a more perfect metaphor for Democratic governance than this?

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Harris’s Billion Dollar Campaign is Soliciting Donations and Selling Email List To Cover $20 Million Debt: Report Vice President Kamala Harris’s billion-dollar campaign is reportedly soliciting donations from supporters and selling its email list to cover its $20 million debt. Harris, who conceded the presidential race to Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon, ended her campaign with a debt of at least $20 million, sources told Politico’s California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago. The campaign is “selling their email list to make up for the losses,” according to Puck’s senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri. The Harris campaign in an email Wednesday, well after voting ended, asked supporters to “donate to the Harris Fight Fund today to ensure we have the resources to elect Democrats down the ticket to hold the Trump administration accountable.”

A lot of this money went to concerts in swing states that did nothing to help Kamala’s campaign in the end.

Breitbart News reported:

In the end, the Kamala Harris campaign staged seven swing-state concerts on election eve, including performances by Jon Bon Jovi in Detroit, Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, and Lady Gaga in Philadelphia. All of those swing states ended up in President-elect Donald Trump’s win column on Election Day. While the pop stars reportedly waived their fees for Kamala, the campaign still had to pay for the staging, sound, security, and other costs associate with putting on a big rock concert.

What a shocking embarrassment.

How in the world did Kamala Harris blow through $1,000,0000,000 in campaign funds in 90 days and still lose? She ended $20,000,000 in debt and still lost in historic fashion. That’s exactly the kind of money management we don’t need anywhere near the White House. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 7, 2024

If you weren’t sure Kamala Harris is a rabid ‘spend until we have no money left’ Democrat who would’ve turned our economy into something resembling Cuba or Venezuela, here’s your proof: – Her campaign had $1 BILLION dollars.

– Her campaign ended with $20 million in debt. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 7, 2024

Kamala Harris had a $1 Billion bankroll, blew it all in 3 months… ending up $20,000,000 in debt, and a failed campaign. American dodged a disaster. — piercheney (@LVpolitic) November 8, 2024

The idea that a billion wasn’t enough to beat Trump is shocking. The fact that they’re ending in debt is even more stunning.