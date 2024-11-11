StopBogusBallots Org. Is Launching a Company to Fight Leftist Interference in Elections Including Dark Money, SMURFS, and the ERIC System

Guest post by Jay Valentine at StopBogusBallots

The StopBogusBallots election integrity team was a last-minute gathering of street-fighting investigators, innovative election attorneys, tech and marketing guys – to “out the steal” in the 2024 swing states.

The group was put together from start to finish in 41 days.

They had one goal – apply advanced technology and street-fighting aggressiveness to uncover election interference from LEGAL mail-in ballots, sent to LEGAL voters, at LEGAL addresses – which are ineligible.

The focus on Wisconsin resulted in 60,000 fewer mail-in ballots cast than 2020, and 150,000 addresses, with voters attached – challenged.

It also included on-the-ground teams who forced the election officials in Milwaukee to identify a set number of mail-in ballots – lock in that number – to stop after-the-fact mail-in ballots arriving.

StopBogusBallots team challenges included lawsuits in Georgia, Colorado and other states.

The big win was their work on making mail-in ballots, from ineligible addresses, to undeliverable voters a thing of the past. And now it is, even the national voter integrity groups are chasing that obvious monster.

Sometimes an ad hoc team morphs into something bigger – the synergistic energy of smart people, under pressure, inspiring each other, creates a team looking at a bigger challenge.

The team is now aiming at the central nervous system of the Left – the key institutions the Left uses to undermine American culture and interfere in elections – all the way down to the local school board.

The StopBogusBallots team is now set to challenge the entire central nervous system of Leftist election interference: DARK MONEY, Smurfs and ERIC.

The BogusBallots team is challenging ERIC, and outing the vast Dark Money Leftist network funding Leftist voter registration orgs, and introducing a Fractal Smurf system tied to the Fractal FEC Database.

On the technology front, the team is introducing the foundation for digital voting – an idea that is right around the corner.

Election integrity is traditionally about cleaning voter rolls. No more.

For we tech guys, voter fraud is a multi-headed monster of voter roll analysis, stopping mail-in ballots to ineligible addresses, tracking every DARK MONEY dollar entering the system, outing Smurfs – those Lefties hiding money-laundered contributions from elderly, unknowing victims.

We are the only ones attacking the ENTIRE problem, because we do not use 1980s relational technology. We use Fractal quantum-speed technology – thus we can deliver results economically impossible with current technology.

As we are publishing here and on our new FractalComputing.Substack.com, our team is building a commercial alternative to ERIC – which provably delivers what ERIC cannot:

Identify egregious anomalies in state voter rolls

Track every voter when they move state to state – all 50 states

Track identities and ballots from outside the U.S.

Eliminate duplicate voter IDs

We aren’t stopping there – we are going to run the voter rolls of all 50 states, compared with the property tax rolls of every major county and urban area, cross searched against the FEC and state donation rolls – all running at quantum speed – from any digital device.

For the first time in American history, voter rolls will be “reconciled.” That means voter rolls checked against other databases insuring accuracy.

24 hours a day. Every day. Updated constantly. Zero latency.

Your bank does this every day.

So does your investment firm.

So does every business in America.

So does every Fortune 1000 company.

The only major databases not currently reconciled against other data to insure accuracy are state voter rolls.

What you may not know is we already have a Fractal system running for 25 states, constituting over 2.7 billion records, plus we track 2.5 million NGOs, and we run the only FEC database – of every federal donation since 1975 – other than the FEC itself – with 680,000,000 million records.

The difference between the Fractal FEC database and the feds, is ours can be queried, traversed, cross searched, aggregated in seconds.

The feds throttled their FEC system so you cannot do any of that stuff.

We track every donation back to 1975 when the FEC was created – and state donations as well.

Now it’s time to integrate all of those into one great big solution to cross search every voter, tied to every donation, tied to every address, from the time they register to vote until they hit the death registry.

This, friends, is real time reconciliation – and it has never been done for government data – particularly voter rolls.

It’s all public data – hidden in plain sight for decades by obsolete relational technology.

