UPDATE COMING…. Report on Why White Vans Showed Up at Ballot Counting Center in Orange County After Bomb Threat

UPDATE….. We have an update coming soon at The Gateway Pundit this morning

Below is our previous report…………

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission



There is still no explanation for why white vans showed up at the Orange County ballot counting center after the late-night bomb threat.

At least three GOP congressional seats are being counted in Orange County, California. On Friday, we reported that the GOP needs help at a counting facility in the county.

On Friday night, there was a bomb threat at this same very important vote-counting facility. The winner of the three US House seats being counted will determine which party runs the House for the next two years.

It’s feared that if the corrupt Democrat Party steals the House, they will not certify President Trump’s win on Jan 6 – the same act they claim that President Trump did that was an insurrection.

The Orange County ballot counting facility is important and the Democrats know it.

On Friday, it was reported that everyone was told to leave the premises when the bomb threat occurred. According to reports from those onsite, the Sheriff made everyone leave the facility calling it an active crime scene.

However, it turned out that this report was not entirely accurate, and it omitted some key information.

According to Sarah Stock at Rebel News USA, only the poll observers and the attorneys were forced out of the facility when the police showed up. The poll workers were not asked to leave.

Video of the white trucks. Why weren’t poll workers instructed to leave the property? Sheriff is expected to make a statement soon. https://t.co/IFkEl36CuG pic.twitter.com/RskKwff3Ff — Sarah Stock ♱ (@sarahcstock) November 9, 2024

In addition, white vans pulled up outside the facility at this same time.

We still have no information on what was in the vans, who drove them, or why they were allowed to park at the facility during the bomb threat.

Also, live streams of the facility were taken down during the raid.

Sarah Stock reports overnight:

Despite poll observers and lawyers being told by law enforcement to immediately evacuate the property or otherwise face arrest, poll workers were told to collect their personal belongings before they were moved to a separate room for an estimated thirty minutes during the search. A poll worker told Rebel News that throughout this half-hour period, ballots were left out in the open. Many observers were worried about the potential for election interference to occur while they were off the property, as there were no third parties present to keep OC ROV staff accountable. “I just have PTSD from all the election shenanigans in 2020,” one of them expressed. Before the evacuation, The OC ROV staff were busy counting ballots for California District 47’s congressional race between Republican Scott Baugh and Democrat Dave Min. Although only 82% of expected votes have been counted, Min is in the lead by a slim 1%. With only 12 uncalled House races left, the outcome of Orange County’s election could make or break a house majority. Election results are expected to be announced on Monday. Trending: SEND IN THE US MARSHALS: Arizona Officials Caught Changing the Ballot Totals as Counting for US Senate Seat Continues – UPDATED

The local Registrar of Elections was questioned about the event.

The registrar, Bob Page, told Rebel News that the ballots were secured. “They were left on the tables, but there were Sheriff’s deputies that stayed there all night,” he said, confirming that the doors to the room were locked following the evacuation. Page was unable to confirm the reason for the protocol to evacuate the poll observers but not the workers and said that the decision was made by the Sheriff’s Department. Rebel News has reached out to the Sheriff’s office for comment. While a live stream is typically available online for the public to watch the vote-counting process, it was turned off as the evacuation began. The registrar said it was shut down because vote counting was finished for the day, and confirmed that there is no playback of the recording available.

The source of the bomb threat is not available. The future of the US is at hand – no big deal to the Registrar or the local police apparently.

And, there is no discussion of the white vans, why they were there, who drove them, if the personnel were allowed in the center, if they carried ballots, or any reason for why they were onsite.

HERE WE GO AGAIN!