Steve Bannon: Trump Needs to Recall Mark Milley on Day One to Active Duty and Make Him Face a Court Martialing (VIDEO)

On Tuesday morning Steve Bannon and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, discussed the US military leaders and their plans to sabotage Trump in his second administration.
Steve Bannon called on Trump to recall General Mark Milley on day one and put him on active duty. And then begin a court martial proceeding on Milley for aiding and abetting the Chinese Communists, an enemy of the United States.
Erik Prince brought up retired General Mark Milley during their conversation.
Steve Bannon: Eric Prince, you talked, you addressed the new senators last night over on Capitol Hill. Your thoughts, particularly on the Defense Department, where right now they’re going through and they have their lawyer saying, “Oh, we really got to figure out what’s a lawful order.”
Didn’t we go through this with Milley? My strongest recommendation to the President, I think Mike Davis would support this, is that on day one recall General Milley to active duty, which the President’s Commander Chief has full authority to recall him to active duty and make him face a court martialing.
Let’s see what a military tribunal says about Milley’s activity as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from June of… Let’s pick some random dates… From June of 2020 until high noon on the 20th of January of 2021. Eric Prince, your thoughts?
Erik Prince: Yeah, he acknowledges that he was in contact with the Chinese counterparts. Is that really within the Constitution for him to be doing that? I don’t think so.
That’s not his role. Look, there needs to be a calling of the senior ranks. You have as many general officers now, as we did during World War II, when we had 10 times as many troops. So there’s a reason we have so much bureaucracy and so much ineptitude. It’s because it’s a massive blob of a committee.
President Trump needs to consolidate and severely reduce the massive Pentagon bloat, both civilian population and especially amongst general officers and colonels. We need a lot more teeth and a lot less tail. You have about 12 tail for every tooth you have in the Pentagon right now. So the whole Pentagon needs to go on a diet, including Mark Milley. Get that up.