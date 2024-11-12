Steve Bannon: Trump Needs to Recall Mark Milley on Day One to Active Duty and Make Him Face a Court Martialing (VIDEO)

On Tuesday morning Steve Bannon and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, discussed the US military leaders and their plans to sabotage Trump in his second administration.

Steve Bannon called on Trump to recall General Mark Milley on day one and put him on active duty. And then begin a court martial proceeding on Milley for aiding and abetting the Chinese Communists, an enemy of the United States.

Erik Prince brought up retired General Mark Milley during their conversation.