Steve Bannon Fires a Warning Shot at Deep State Gangsters and Thugs: “One thing I have to Say to Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, Jack Smith, Tish James, Alvin Bragg, – You Wait. The Hunted are About to Become the Hunters” (VIDEO)

War Room host and founder Steven K. Bannon was back in court today in New York City facing the latest lawfare charges brought against him by the Joe Biden regime and the New York state attorneys.

The latest lawfare case against Steve Bannon involves the We Build the Wall organization that funded and built several segments of the US border wall with Mexico quicker, cheaper, and more efficiently than the elitists from both parties in Washington DC.

This infuriated the DC elites so Bannon and Brian Kolfage have been continually attacked, legally targeted, and smeared by New York courts and the fake news for years now. Kolfage, a war veteran and triple amputee, is serving three years in prison for building a secure border wall and paying himself for his efforts.

Steve Bannon was earlier pardoned by President Donald Trump in January 2021 so it is not clear why the lawfare left believes they can continue to harass and abuse the former Trump Chief Strategist.

The Gateway Pundit will have to speak to an attorney friend to understand how this happens.

This is the latest lawfare suit against Steve Bannon. The lawfare left has been very active the past few years.

On Tuesday Bannon warned that the criminal and soulless leftist attorneys who have destroyed so many innocent lives may soon be the hunted.

Retribution is coming.

Steve Bannon: The people rendered their verdict on all this welfare last Tuesday, one week ago. Like I have worked on for years and years and years, the whole country came together. Working class people all over came together, and they rejected what’s going on in this court, what’s going on with President Trump. The welfare of Tish James and Alvin Bragg and Jack Smith and Merrick Garland has been rejected by landslide by the American people. The one thing I have to say to Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, Jack Smith, Tish James, Alvin Bragg, you wait. The hunted are about to become the hunters. Thank you very much.

Via Midnight Rider.

