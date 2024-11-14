Spectacular Murals Pop Up in Pharr, Texas of Donald Trump Alongside an Homage to Elon Musk

Donald Trump mural in Pharr, Texas./Image: Video screenshot @_britt1012/TikTiok

At the Victor Garcia Park in Pharr, Texas, which a social user describes as being “the hood,” two surprising images popped up.

Artist bangers.one painted a large mural of President Donald Trump over the backdrop of “We the People,” the Preamble to the United States Consitution.

Donald Trump mural in Pharr, Texas./Image: Video screenshot @_britt1012/TikTiok

Next to that mural is an homage to Elon Musk with a mural of a Tesla car.

Tesla mural in Pharr, Texas./Image: Video screenshot @_britt1012/TikTiok

While sharing the mural, TikTok user @_britt1012 shared, “Guys, we are over here at the Victor Garcia Park in Pharr, Texas, we’re literally in the hood…like this is the hood.”

She continued, “So, it’s currently 1:38 in the morning, but we’re driving and we saw something.”

“Damn!  Look at what’s in the hood! We the People…”

“We’ve even got his homeboy Elon over here.”

Watch:

@_britt1012 Donald Trump Mural in Pharr , Tx . The artist did a hell of a jobbbb ❤️#donaldtrump2024 #fyp #president47trump #presidenttrump #valley956 #valleyjales #graffitiart #streetartist #artwork #spraypaintart ♬ original sound – Brittt

The artist, bangers.one, shared a video of him creating his masterpiece.

@bangersin Thank you for sharing my people, I love you! … ✨ ig: @bangers.one #mural #wepeople #donaldtrump #muralart #graffitiart #pharr #mcallen #trump #art #city #texas #texasrgv #riograndevalley ♬ Banquet – Bloc Party

