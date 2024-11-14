Spectacular Murals Pop Up in Pharr, Texas of Donald Trump Alongside an Homage to Elon Musk

At the Victor Garcia Park in Pharr, Texas, which a social user describes as being “the hood,” two surprising images popped up.

Artist bangers.one painted a large mural of President Donald Trump over the backdrop of “We the People,” the Preamble to the United States Consitution.

Next to that mural is an homage to Elon Musk with a mural of a Tesla car.

While sharing the mural, TikTok user @_britt1012 shared, “Guys, we are over here at the Victor Garcia Park in Pharr, Texas, we’re literally in the hood…like this is the hood.”

She continued, “So, it’s currently 1:38 in the morning, but we’re driving and we saw something.”

“Damn! Look at what’s in the hood! We the People…”

“We’ve even got his homeboy Elon over here.”

Watch:

The artist, bangers.one, shared a video of him creating his masterpiece.