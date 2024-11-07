BREAKING: South Carolina on High Alert — Authorities Warn Residents to Lock Doors and Windows After 40+ Monkeys Escape Research Facility

South Carolina authorities have issued an urgent alert for residents in Beaufort County after more than 40 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis research facility in Yemassee late Wednesday.

The young primates, which reportedly weigh between 6 and 7 pounds, broke free from their enclosures, prompting a full-scale response from local law enforcement.

The Yemassee Police Department has advised residents to lock their doors and windows, stressing the potential for the skittish primates to wander into populated areas.

Multiple officers are currently collaborating with Alpha Genesis personnel, deploying traps, thermal imaging, and food-based lures to recapture the animals.

The department warned that additional noise or movement could hinder the monkeys’ safe capture, and has requested that residents report sightings by dialing 911, cautioning against approaching or attempting to capture the animals.

Yemassee Police Department released the following statement:

At approximately 1pm on Wednesday November 6, 2024, the Yemassee Police Department received an alert from Alpha Genesis regarding the escape of numerous Rhesus Macaque primates from their enclosures at the Yemassee facility located at 95 Castle Hall Rd, Yemassee SC. The number has since been confirmed to be 43. The primates are described as very young females weighing approximately 6-7lbs, the animals have never been used for testing due to their young age and size. A spokesperson from Alpha Genesis can confirm that these animals are too young to carry disease. The Yemassee Police Department, in collaboration with Alpha Genesis, have initiated search teams to help locate the escaped primates. Alpha Genesis currently have eyes on the primates and are working to entice them with food. The public is advised to avoid the area as these animals are described at skittish and any additional noise or movement could hinder their safe capture. Residents are urged to keep their doors and windows securely closed and to report any sightings immediately by dialing 911. Please do not attempt to approach these animals under any circumstances. Updated information will be released as it becomes available.

—————————————-

Situation Update

We can confirm that 43 Rhesus macaque primates escaped the Alpha Genesis facility on Castle Hall Road. At this point, none have been captured.

We want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals. Current Actions Taken Trap Setup: Traps have been strategically set up around the area to capture the escaped animals safely.

Thermal Imaging: The Yemassee Police Department is using thermal imaging cameras to aid in locating the primates. Safety Advisory for Residents

Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows securely closed to prevent the primates from entering homes.

If you spot any escaped animals, do not approach them and call 911 immediately. Community Appreciation and Patience

We thank the Yemassee community for their patience and cooperation. Our team is committed to resolving this safely and efficiently.

Further updates will be shared as they become available, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.

Alpha Genesis, Inc. is a company that specializes in providing nonhuman primate products and bio-research services on a global scale.

In a similar case last year, a truck accident in Pennsylvania resulted in the escape of dozens of lab monkeys, all of whom were later accounted for.

A truck and trailer carrying about 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck along Route 54 just off Interstate 80 near Danville, Pennsylvania.

Three monkeys escaped the crash. The monkeys were later reportedly “humanely euthanized.”

The woman who came in contact with the monkeys experienced symptoms and had pink-eye and a cough.