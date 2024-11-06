“Classless – A Sore Loser” – Former White House Staffer Disgusted with Kamala’s Behavior After She Refuses to Address Her Supporters on Election Night (VIDEO)

Former White House staffer says Kamala Harris’s actions following her loss last night to President Donald Trump was “classless” and reveals she’s a “sore loser.”

Kamala went to bed early and did not even address the thousands of supporters at Howard University in Atlanta who came out to celebrate her expected victory last night.

Barbara Heineback: I am so disappointed and really insulted that I’m a Howard alum and that she didn’t have the decency to walk out and say to her, to her university, make a comment to the United States. Things were not looking well for her. It wasn’t completely over, but short of a miracle, we knew which way this was going, and that she didn’t have some grace.

I mean, it shows us how classless she actually is, a sore loser. Even though it’s painful for her, for the Democrats, I think America might be relieved at recognizing and realizing they don’t have to put up with this any longer. If this is what they were walking into, maybe it’s better that it gets cut at the nip right now.

She’s such a poor candidate, Barbara. She’s such a poor candidate. Of course, she was a surprise pick for vice president as the running mate for Joe Biden, but he said he was going to pick a woman of color, and she got the gig. She’s never won an election of any this would have been the first one if she did, didn’t get a vote when she contested the primaries.

Sky News host: Why do you think she’s failed? What was the biggest mistake of the Democrat campaign?

Barbara Heineback: The biggest mistake was her not selecting Shapiro. She had an ace in the hole, and she didn’t take that. Shapiro is so well respected, liked. He’s doing an incredible job in Pennsylvania. The reason she didn’t take it is another part of that personality that eeked through. She is so completely insecure that she could not have someone that bright around her to upstage her and outshine her. This is why she didn’t select him, I’m pretty sure. She made a lot of mistakes by bringing on all of Hollywood and Beyoncé and all of those people. But they always do that. Beyoncé wasn’t very happy.