So far, Democrats Are Down 15 Million Votes from 2020 ‘Miracle’ – What Happened?

It’s still a bit early in the counting but it appears that Democrats and Kamala Harris not only lost the 2024 election to former President Donald Trump but they lost around 15 million votes in the past four years.

In 2020 Democrats and the legacy media claimed that Joe Biden tallied 81 million votes to defeat President Donald Trump who gained 74 million votes – more votes than any US president in history.

Joe Biden, who hid in his basement and could only muster crowds of a few hundred allegedly defeated President Donald Trump, the most popular president in US history, according to the number of votes he received.

It was an amazing accomplishment who a man who was already showing serious signs of dementia.

Fast forward to 2024.

So far in 2024 Kamala Harris and Democrats were only able to must 66 million votes – down 15 million from their 2020 total.

Those numbers are expected to rise in the coming days but it is unlikely that Kamala will get anywhere near 80 million votes.

Only 87% of the total vote is reportedly counted at this time.

In fact, it looks like President Donald Trump will win the US popular vote this year, as well.

The last time Republicans won the popular vote was back in 2004 when George Bush defeated Ghengis John Kerry.

So what really happened to all of the Democrat votes this year?