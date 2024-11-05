Snipers and Drones on Standby Near Polling Stations in Maricopa County, Arizona

by
Screenshot of drone in Arizona via Arizona’s Family YouTube Channel

 

As the 2024 presidential election is underway, several swing states have increased security measures.

Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner has reported his department is on “high alert” and has drones and snipers on standby if any violence breaks out.

Skinner stated, “We will have a lot of resources out there, a lot of staff, a lot of equipment.”

Arizona is not the only state that has increased its security measures.

Election officials in Las Vegas, Nevada, have resurrected security fences around tabulation centers.

Per Reuters:

A security fence rings a Las Vegas building where a Nevada county tabulates votes. An Arizona sheriff has his department on high alert to guard against potential violence with drones and snipers on standby. The National Guard has been or will be activated in 19 states so far to help maintain peace.

As a tense America votes on Tuesday for either Republican Donald Trump or Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for president, concerns about potential political violence have prompted officials to take a variety of measures to bolster security during and after Election Day.

Many of the most visible moves can be seen in the battleground states that will decide the presidential election, states like Nevada where protests by Trump supporters broke out after the 2020 election.

This year, a security fence rings the scene of some of those protests – the Las Vegas tabulation center.

Washington’s Democrat Governor, Jay Inslee, has activated the National Guard to be on standby to quelch any violence that may break out in the state.

READ:

Washington State Governor Activates National Guard in Case of Violent Civil Unrest Over Election Results

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

