SHOCK VIDEO: Man at Allentown Rally Throws Cellphone at Trump as He Leaves Building – Hits the Floor and Busts Up

A man at the Allentown rally threw his cellphone at President Trump as he was leaving the building. The phone shattered when it hit the floor. – video screengrab Zachary Clark

A man at President Trump’s Allentown, Pennsylvania rally threw his phone at President Trump when he left the arena on Thursday.

Of course, this could have been very dangerous. The phone busted when it hit the floor. It if would have hit President Trump in the head it could have caused a significant injury.

We also saw how Israel planted exploding pagers in Lebanon and blew up a few hundred Hezbollah members.

The video was posted by ZacharyClark from Pennsylvania.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Zachary for comment.

This video was later posted by vDarkness Falls on X.

vDarkness Falls: Throwing a cell phone at President Trump is uncalled for and just plain STUPID considering cell phones have been rigged around the world to explode to assassinate people.

It’s great to see Trump’s protection detail recognizing that fact in an instant to kick the phone away at the risk of his own leg being blown off, but that guy should have been HAULED out of the bleachers.

No ACTUAL Trump supporter would just throw their phone at Trump to risk him being tackled and injured in the scuffle to get him to safety – which btw – also didn’t happen but should have.

For the record – this is not the first time this happened.

A man at the 2019 NRA convention tossed a phone at Trump at their convention.
The man was quickly arrested.

UPDATE: Zachary Clark confirmed to The Gateway Pundit that he took the video. Zachary told us that he is not sure if the Secret Service arrested the man who threw the phone.

