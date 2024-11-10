SHOCK POLL: Majority of Kamala Voters Want to Relocate, Nearly Half Plan to Leave The Country Altogether

A shocking poll has found that a majority of Kamala Harris supporters want to relocate, while nearly half of them want to leave the United States altogether.

According to a survey carried out by StorageUnits.com, a website that reports and tracks relocation trends across the United States, 54 percent of devastated Democrats are seriously considering their futures as they stare down the reality of four more years of Donald Trump.

The report states:

Of Harris voters, 5% say they will definitely relocate and 5% say they probably will. Another 44% would like to move but probably (27%) or definitely (17%) won’t. Of those who would like to move but are unlikely to, personal finances, family, and community ties are what will keep them in place. Of those pondering or planning a move, 90% are considering moving to another country and 80% to another state. The top countries respondents are considering moving to are Canada (41%), the United Kingdom (19%), and Mexico (16%). Top states respondents are considering moving to are California (14%), New York (8%), and Colorado (8%).

Meanwhile, nearly half of those who want to relocate or leave the country have taken concrete steps towards their ambition:

Nearly half of respondents who plan to move have taken steps toward relocating. These actions include starting to research properties online (27%), visiting or planning to visit desired moving locations to explore living options (17%), beginning to organize or downsize belongings (15%), and applying for jobs in a new location (14%). Additionally, 8% have consulted with a real estate agent or property manager, 9% have researched getting a storage unit, and 8% are in discussions with their current employer about a possible transfer. Meanwhile, 51% are still exploring the idea but haven’t taken concrete steps. When those who definitely or probably plan to move were asked when they anticipate moving, 8% say they plan to move within the next three months, and 10% within the next six months. Additionally, 22% plan to move within the next year, and 14% sometime in the next one to two years. Nearly half (46%) indicated they are unsure of the timing.

Many celebrities have also pledged to leave the country in the vent of a Trump victory, although it is unclear whether they still plan to do so.

Among those to do so include the actresss America Ferrera and Sharon Stone, singers Cher and Barbara Stresiand and even The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

During the 2016 presidential election, many celebrities including musicians Miley Cyrus and Bruce Springsteen similarly said they would leave the country in the event of a Trump victory.

Sadly for America, they never ended up doing so.