Senator Josh Hawley Wins Reelection After Democrat Opponent Shoots Reporter

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) won reelection in Missouri.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) easily won reelection on Tuesday night in the Show Me State.

Hawley defeated Democrat opponent Lucas Kunce 56% to 42%.

NY Times- Missouri 2024 US Senate election results

Hawley ended with 1,639,359 votes
Lucas Kunce ended with 1,234,159 votes.

Missouri, a former battleground state went for President Trump 58.5% to 40.1%.

President Trump won Missouri in the 2024 presidential election over Kamala Harris 59% to 40%.

Lucas Kunce shot a reporter in Missouri two weeks before the election.

Kunce went out shooting with toxic RINO Adam Kinzinger when they decided to shoot steel targets ten feet away.

Missouri Democrat Lucas Kunce and Adam Kinzinger shot a reporter during their campaign stop in Holt, Missouri.

During their publicity stunt Lucas Kunce hit a reporter with shrapnel.

Again, the geniuses were shooting at steel targets 10 feet away.

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa was in Holt, Missouri covering the event at a private residence when he was hit by shrapnel after Lucas Kunce fired his rifle – ten feet away.

Gamboa was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

