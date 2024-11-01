Secret Service Releases Unclassified Summary of Its Internal Investigation Into Failures That Led to Assassination Attempt of President Trump in Butler

The Secret Service on Friday released an unclassified summary of its internal investigation into the assassination attempt of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

On July 13 President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler.

Secret Service failed to secure the AGR building next to Trump’s rally. Thomas Crooks somehow made it onto the roof, bear-crawled into position and took 8 shots at Trump.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

The internal investigation found that in addition to communication failures, the Secret Service did not adequately address line-of-site risks from the AGR building to Trump’s stage.

“Multiple Secret Service personnel mistakenly assessed these line-of-sight risks to the former president as acceptable, leading to inadequate elimination,” the unclassified report said.

Secret Service expected farm equipment would be in place to eliminate the line-of-site issues, but they were not utilized.

“Site advance personnel failed to recognize gaps in the site’s construction and failed to notify their chain of command that potential line-of-sight concerns were not fully mitigated,” the report said.

According to the report, Secret Service agents “did not command the appropriate dispatch of personnel, either Secret Service or state/local law enforcement partners, to the area of the AGR building after learning about a suspicious individual with a range finder.”

A photo of Thomas Crooks was taken shortly before he somehow managed to get up onto the roof of the building.

At 5:14 pm, just one hour before the assassination attempt of Trump, a member of the Beaver County sniper team took a photo of Crooks checking his cell phone.

Here are the photos up close:

An hour later Crooks was spotted bear-crawling on the roof of the AGR building with his rifle. Bystanders shouted and pointed him out to law enforcement but they did not neutralize Crooks until after he took 8 shots at Trump and killed innocent rallygoer Corey Comperatore.

WATCH:

Wild video shows the shooter crawling into position while folks point him out to law enforcement at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/pYRvkSWZSb — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 15, 2024

According to the official narrative, Crooks did the following all by himself without an insider’s help:

Flew a drone over the Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the rally layout on the day of the event – including 2 hours before Trump took the stage.

Got a range finder through security.

Evaded law enforcement officers from several different state, local and federal agencies.

Somehow ‘climbed’ up on a roof with his rifle 450 feet away from Trump, bear crawled to the perfect vantage point as bystanders alerted police and was still able to take 8 shots at Trump.

Parked a vehicle full of explosives near the Trump rally.

Crooks was able to walk around the premises after Snipers took a photo of him looking suspicious.

A sniper located in the second story window was only 40 feet away from Crooks and didn’t neutralize him.

Trump was still able to take the stage after Crooks was pegged as suspicious by Secret Service.

Since the tragic events of July 13, 2024, the Secret Service implemented the following changes, according to its report:

1. The agency is providing the highest levels of Secret Service protection to the Vice President and former President Trump, commensurate to the level of the President.

2. Increased the staffing levels of specials agents assigned to former President Trump’s protective detail.

3. Expanded the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for aerial observation at venues.

4. Expanded the use of counter unmanned aerial systems to mitigate the use of a UAS as a kinetic attack vector.

5. Addressed radio interoperability by requiring, and ensuring through appropriate supervision, the co-location of Secret Service personnel with state and local public safety counterparts at unified command posts.

6. Deployed Secret Service and Department of Defense personnel to assist in the development of radio communications networks, with redundancies, at Secret Service-protected campaign sites.

7. Implemented agreements with federal partners to secure additional federal law enforcement personnel and assets to support Secret Service protective operations when the agency’s personnel and assets are temporarily committed to other protective visits.

8. Expanded Secret Service tactical coverage, augmented by other federal tactical units, to support protective operations for the Vice President, former President Trump, and others.

9. Expanded use of ballistic countermeasures at Secret Service-protected campaign sites.

10.Expanded use of technical countermeasures and technologies to enhance the security of former President Trump and his residence.

11. Effected multiple organizational changes to better align enabling technologies with the appropriate operational level in the agency and to leverage research and development of emerging technologies to give the Secret Service a technical advantage over its adversaries.