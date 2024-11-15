Secret Service Agent Fired After Bringing Lover to Obama’s Hawaii Mansion

A new memoir, “Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma,” reveals that a top Secret Service agent breached protocol by inviting his then-girlfriend to former President Obama’s Hawaii mansion for a sexual encounter.

Koryeah Dwanyen, the former lover of the agent who invited her to Obama’s mansion, wrote the memoir.

In the memoir, Dwanyen gives details on how the agent invited her over to Obama’s mansion to have sex with her and wrote that her then-lover told her, “We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club.”

The Secret Service’s chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed the claims in the memoir and shared, “On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission.”

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated,” added Guglielmi.

Secret Service Agent Invited GF to Obama Mansion for Covert Sex, Author Claims | Click to read more https://t.co/yRfIFtkLfk — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2024

Per The New York Post:

A Secret Service agent landed in hot water after he brought a lover to the Obamas’ beachfront property in Hawaii when he was protecting the ex-president in 2022, the law enforcement officer’s former girlfriend claimed in a new book. “Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma,” written by the agent’s ex, Koryeah Dwanyen, detailed how the agent broke protocol in an apparent bid to impress his then-gal pal by sending her photos of the house and even suggesting a tour of the mansion when the Obamas weren’t home, according to ABC News. “No one will know,” the agent, whose pseudonym in the book was Dale, allegedly told her. “If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble.” He then allegedly said he wanted to hook up with Dwanyen in former first lady Michelle Obama’s bathroom.

Guglielmi further noted the Obamas were not at home during the incident.

The Secret Service’s chief of communications shared, “Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust, and everything we stand for.”