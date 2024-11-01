Rose Unplugged with Pastor Jack Hibbs: Blow The Trumpet of Warning: 2024 Election (AUDIO)

by
Rose Unplugged interviews Pastor Jack Hibbs

Rose Unplugged was joined by Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel and JackHibbs.com to discuss the Christian vote.

Pastor Hibbs said we are granting the enemy the opportunity to advance when we sit out an election.

Not Voting is in a way still casting a vote leaving the other side unchallenged.

Don’t concede valuable ground to those with opposing views in the fight for our country’s direction.

