RFK Jr. to Tucker Carlson: Trump Ordered ‘His Generals’ to Withdraw Troops from Middle East After Reviewing Troop Map

Listening to the leftist propaganda of the Biden era, one might think that President Trump has conveyed no substantive policy prescriptions. How about peace? Bringing home troops from foreign combat zones seems like a good policy.

It is important to note that Vice President Harris, in her debate with President Trump, made the following claim:

“And as of today, there is not one member of the United States Military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world for the first time this century.”

Subsequently, many posts on X debunked this statement in real time as troops serving in combat zones, watching the debate, posted their reactions in disbelief.

Watch here:

American Troops in a combat zone watch Kamala Harris tell the world that there are no American troops in a combat zone pic.twitter.com/88G3WHlpz4 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 13, 2024

Despite the Vice President’s assertion before a national audience, the claim is verifiably false. As reported by Axios in October 2023, the United States had over 40,000 troops in the Middle East, many in combat zones.

Given the heightened conflict between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah, it’s possible that the number has increased.

President Trump has always spoken of disengaging from foreign entanglements. Trump set the wheels in motion for a future Afghanistan withdrawal and threatened to withhold funding from NATO if the allies did not meet their financial obligations.

A focus on rebuilding the country and its industrial core would mean cutting spending in foreign countries. To do so would require de-escalating a years-long territorial conflict between Russia and Ukraine. More concerning, however, is the potential for the igniting of a powder keg in the Middle East.

Remarkably, Trump’s victory on Tuesday was signal enough for the likes of Hamas leadership to call for an immediate end to hostilities with Israel.

According to the article in Newsweek, Hamas’s leadership has lofty expectations for an end to the conflict. A spokesperson for Hamas was quoted as saying, “but Palestinians look forward to an immediate cessation of the aggression against our people, especially in Gaza, and look for assistance in achieving their legitimate rights of freedom, independence, and the establishment of their independent self-sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

In parallel, welcoming messages from both President Zelensky of Ukraine and President Putin of Russia could indicate mutual desire for negotiation. Assuredly, peace is not the sole motivator for President Trump. President Trump has long advocated for peace through strength.

At home, Trump’s rhetoric regarding the cartels has been openly hostile, with border closure being the main objective.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that former Director of I.C.E., Tom Homan, revealed a future Trump strategy on the Behind Enemy Lines podcast. Homan revealed the following, “…So he’s gonna designate them as a terrorist organization, and he’s gonna wipe them off the face of the earth.”

Trump’s sloganeering rhetoric serves as a proper concatenation to describe his solutions to complex problems. However, it was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who offered the people a fascinating window into the behind-the-scenes Donald Trump that is not often seen or heard.

In the clip below, RFK speaks about being on a plane and discussing the Middle East with President Trump. According to RFK, President Trump drew a map of the Middle East with all the countries indicating the troop strength in each. Tucker Carlson questions this in disbelief.

The interesting part, however, was where RFK describes President Trump consulting “his generals” about the dangers of those troops in the region. Upon hearing of the dangers, RFK says, Trump orders the generals to get the troops out.

Watch the clip here:

RFK JR: “When I was on the plane the other day with President Trump he took a piece of paper and drew a map of the Middle East with all the nations on it. Then he wrote in each country the troop strength. He was looking at the border between Syria and Turkey and asking… pic.twitter.com/pqCmIU9VxB — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) November 6, 2024

The preponderance of evidence signals a sea change in foreign policy more dramatic than Trump’s first term. Coming off a decisive election win there is a narrative of a, “mandate,” for governance swirling about Trump media circles. Combining that with hints of peace deals, troop draw downs, border security, and former political rivals joining his administration, there’s likely to be a new political golden age taking shape in America.