Revealed: Governor TIM WALZ is as Guilty as Former NY Governor Cuomo in Killing Elderly at Nursing Homes in His State During COVID

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Governor Tim Walz is as guilty as Cuomo of killing the elderly in his state during COVID.

Earlier this week, we learned that former New York governor Andrew Cuomo was being recommended for criminal prosecution related to his actions and responses under oath surrounding his actions during the COVID pandemic.

Cuomo deserves much worse.

His policies of mandating the placement of COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes and other extended care facilities were deadly.

Thousands of elderly Americans died in New York as a result of this policy.

But Cuomo wasn’t the only Democrat governor who had this insane policy. Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota also instituted this dangerous program in his state.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz faced fierce criticism for putting sick COVID patients into nursing homes during the height of the pandemic — even doubling down on his decision when the facilities accounted for a staggering 81% of his state’s pandemic deaths.

Walz had other insane policies during COVID, but he never took any blame.

Never Forget! Covid is a political virus. Walz blamed South Dakota, Florida and republicans in Wisconsin for covid cases in MN. He refused to condemn or even apply pressure to casinos. pic.twitter.com/cuZgaz3jDy — CiceroMN (@cicero_mn) July 8, 2022

Walz also thought it was a good idea to shoot paintballs at citizens during COVID.

Harris running mate Tim Walz thought this was appropriate, to fire paintballs at Minnesota citizens sitting outside on their stoops during covid. IF YOU VALUE YOUR FREEDOMS DO NOT VOTE FOR THESE FASCISTS! pic.twitter.com/ZwoiwR0xuJ — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) October 28, 2024

Walz also set up a COVID snitch hotline during COVID—the communist way.

Kamala’s VP pick, Governor Tim Walz setup a Covid snitch hotline for Minnesotans to report their neighbors who ignored COVID lockdown orders pic.twitter.com/NAx1YreE7T — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz and Andrew Cuomo were two Democrat governors who forced COVID into nursing homes. They had to know this was a deadly move. Data in March 2020 showed that the elderly were high-risk, yet these Democrat governors move sick individuals into the nursing homes.

Using COVID to kill the elderly in their states was an evil and deadly policy. The Democrat governors who did this, like Walz and Cuomo, should be held accountable for their actions.