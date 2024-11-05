Reports of HUGE LINES and Massive Turnout in Pennsylvania – RNC Chairman Deployed Attorneys to Allow Poll Watchers into Several Polling Stations

Election Day 2024 – Huge turnouts reported in Pennsylvania.

The lines to vote are massive in rural Pennsylvania as voting started this Election Day.

There was a massive line in Warminster, Bucks County, PA

Huge lines in Bedminster – Via Catturd2 and Scott Presler.

A long line of men in Erie County Pennsylvania.

Look at all those men. https://t.co/Eu2tq94HJa — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 5, 2024

Here is the number to call if you are polling issues in PA. 717-999-5868

PA MAGA, if you have issues at your polling station, please call the Election Day Legal Hotline at (717) 999-5868 and submit a report using this link: https://t.co/6Tv24iIthf — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 5, 2024

There is a rural surge this morning in Pennsylvania.

Just voted in NH… Very strong turnout so far in ruby red Pittsburg Hearing of long lines in Berlin and some smaller towns in Coos County… So far seems like the rural surge seen in early voting states is showing up here in NH too.. If this continues NH is going to be close — Election2024 Updates (@MadAboutSkin01) November 5, 2024

Delaware County PA.

Just voted in NH… Very strong turnout so far in ruby red Pittsburg Hearing of long lines in Berlin and some smaller towns in Coos County… So far seems like the rural surge seen in early voting states is showing up here in NH too.. If this continues NH is going to be close — Election2024 Updates (@MadAboutSkin01) November 5, 2024

Heavy turnout in Trump heavy Rural Pennsylvania at 6:45am this morning. Get out there and stay in line until your vote is counted! #ElectionDay #Vote2024 pic.twitter.com/jDy5CyJnGZ — Real Defender (@real_defender) November 5, 2024

Heavy turnout in Trump heavy Rural Pennsylvania at 6:45am this morning. Get out there and stay in line until your vote is counted! #ElectionDay #Vote2024 pic.twitter.com/jDy5CyJnGZ — Real Defender (@real_defender) November 5, 2024

Pike County

Heavy turnout in Trump heavy Rural Pennsylvania at 6:45am this morning. Get out there and stay in line until your vote is counted! #ElectionDay #Vote2024 pic.twitter.com/jDy5CyJnGZ — Real Defender (@real_defender) November 5, 2024

RNC Chair Michael Whatley deployed lawyers to PA to get poll watchers into the polling stations.