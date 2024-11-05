Reports of HUGE LINES and Massive Turnout in Pennsylvania – RNC Chairman Deployed Attorneys to Allow Poll Watchers into Several Polling Stations

Massive line in Bucks County Pennsylvania. screengrab – via Dave Aiello

Election Day 2024 – Huge turnouts reported in Pennsylvania.
The lines to vote are massive in rural Pennsylvania as voting started this Election Day.

There was a massive line in Warminster, Bucks County, PA

Huge lines in Bedminster – Via Catturd2 and Scott Presler.

A long line of men in Erie County Pennsylvania.

Here is the number to call if you are polling issues in PA. 717-999-5868

There is a rural surge this morning in Pennsylvania.

Delaware County PA.

Pike County

RNC Chair Michael Whatley deployed lawyers to PA to get poll watchers into the polling stations.

