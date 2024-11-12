REPORT: State Department Holds “Cry Session” Following Trump’s Dominant Election Victory

The Swamp at Foggy Bottom is not taking the news over President Trump’s reelection well at all.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that the Biden State Department organized what is being described as a “cry session” on Friday. This sad meeting was put together by the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

The outlet notes officials at the bureau have been working for months to sanction Israel for supposedly not doing enough to provide humanitarian aid in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. The staffers at the meeting were actually urged to share their feelings rather than discuss how to serve the incoming Trump Administration.

One official told the Free Beacon that putting feelings over national security is a consistent pattern under the ‘leadership’ of Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

“For four years, within the rank and file, there has been an over emphasis on people’s feelings, often with a college campus-like fervor, rather than the work of advancing America’s interests,” one U.S. official said. “This meeting was hopefully the last gasp of that.”

The official added that there was a lot to unf**k at the State Department.

The outlet also obtained a State Department email revealing that another meeting was held on Friday to describe how employees could handle stress and discuss their feelings following the election results.

“Change is a constant in our lives, but it can often bring about stress and uncertainty,” the email said. “Join us for an insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times. This session will provide tips and practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining your well-being.”

The Free Beacon reported that a second struggle session is scheduled for Wednesday.

Surprising exactly no one, another source told the Free Beacon that the State Department is filled with partisan Democrat hacks who will look to sabotage Trump when he tries to implement his America-First foreign policy agenda.

Recall that during his first term, Trump was burdened by leaks from career Deep State employees, especially when he attempted to withdraw America from overseas conflicts.

Whoever Trump selects as his Secretary of State will need a stiff spine and be willing to completely clean house. This includes firing globalist officials who have infiltrated the agency for decades.