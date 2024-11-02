REPORT: Millions of Non-Citizen Voters in California Are Enough to Decide Any Election in the State

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Non-Citizen Voters in California – Enough to Decide Any Election in the State.

Guest post by David Robb

Much concern has justly been raised over the possibility of non-citizens voting in our elections. State officials have gone on record saying that the protections in place keep non-citizens off the voter rolls, and besides, any non-citizen who tries to register or vote will be automatically deported and barred from ever returning.

California is one of the most populous states in the union, and has one of the largest populations of non-citizens. It is a sanctuary state where even law enforcement is prohibited from asking if someone is a citizen. It is also a universal vote-by-mail state where every active voter in its rolls will be sent a ballot. The results of an election in California affect 54 electoral college votes – more than any other state and over 10% of the 538 total electoral college votes that decide our President and members of Congress.

Even though citizenship is a requirement for voting in a national election, we know that registrations have been accepted from non-citizens and many of them have been told they can vote. How large is that number, and can they really affect the outcome of an election?

I am a member of a group of investigators who have been looking at California election concerns for over three years. One of our concerns has been non-citizens in our voter rolls. The State has made it difficult to identify them, and easy for them to vote. While we are still working to get actual names of these non-citizens so they can be removed from the rolls, we have obtained information that allows us to estimate the number present.

The picture is not pretty.

Investigations have required a bit of detective work as well as bringing together data from multiple sources. Every bit of data we’ve used has come from official government sources, either Federal or State, so there is no speculation involved, at least not on our part.

The California voter rolls contain a lot of information about registered voters. That includes such things as where the person was born, and when they first registered to vote.

Using information from the official State voter rolls, we were able to compile separate lists of voters born inside the US and voters born outside. Voters born inside are automatically citizens, while those born outside, with only a few exceptions, must become naturalized citizens in order to legally vote.

We also looked at the initial registration dates to see how many people registered in each year, again divided into US citizens and those born outside the US (OUS).

The Department of Homeland Security collects and publishes data on the number of people who become naturalized citizens each year. It gives numbers in each state, so there is no guesswork involved. Since only citizens are supposed to be allowed to register to vote, the number of naturalizations each year sets a reasonable limit on the number of foreign born individuals who can legally register.

We compiled all this information going back to 1995. The results are shown in the graph below.

One of the first things we see is that there is a large jump in registrations in recent years. That includes both people born in the country, as well as those foreign-born.

The dashed line shows the number of naturalizations in California for each year. Up until 2016, the number of OUS registrations falls below the number of naturalizations, just as one should expect. Notice, though, that after 2016, and especially during the Biden-Harris regime years, the number of OUS born registrations skyrockets – far exceeding the number of naturalized citizens in those years.

Where did all the registrations come from? There are only a few possibilities. It could be that there has been a mass exodus of naturalized citizens from other states into California. Given that California has been losing population for all those years, this does not seem reasonable.

Could it be that these registrations are from US citizens who had children while stationed overseas in military or diplomatic postings? Unless there was a huge unreported increase in fertility of military and diplomatic people about twenty to thirty years ago, this is also an unlikely explanation.

What seems most likely is that these registrations are largely those who are not legally entitled to register and vote. This is the same period when millions of illegal aliens have been invited and encouraged to cross our borders to find housing and employment here.

Using the same methodology used to determine the number of excess deaths from Covid and the mRNA vaccines, we can calculate “excess registrations”. We do that by subtracting the number of naturalizations in a year from the number of registrations. There will be a small error from those who were born overseas to US citizens, but that number is a tiny fraction. The result is an estimate of the number of non-citizens registered in each year.

Adding up these excess registrations, there are 3,797,202 of them in the current California voter rolls. According to the California Secretary of State in the 60-Day Report of Registration, there are 22,310,352 registered voters in the State. That suggests that 17% of the registered voters in California are illegally registered non-citizens.

Even if we could account for half that number as legal registrations, that still leaves a huge number of registrations that could change the outcome of almost any election. The voter rolls also contain information on party affiliation, and as one might expect, most of these excess registrations are for Democrats.

One question that arises is how did they get into the rolls – how did they register? Again, information in the voter rolls tells us that a large number of these registrations came from the online registration system, while many of the remainder came through the motor vehicle licensing system (DMV). Both of these are supposed to check citizenship and reject non-citizen applications. In both, however, the applicant has to check a box indicating they are non-citizens. If they don’t check the box, it is assumed they are citizens.

Many non-citizens are reluctant to admit they aren’t citizens because that could identify them for future removal or other action. Easier just to leave the box unchecked. Both the online registration system and the DMV will pass these through to the voter registration system as probable citizens. Checks with Social Security, or with other government sources of citizenship status often fail because these agencies lack essential information.

What about the argument that non-citizens wouldn’t register because that would disqualify them from ever becoming citizens? It turns out that many, if not most of these individuals don’t know they are registered to vote.

NGOs and various agencies collect information from those they help cross the border and find housing and work. Often this information is what is needed to create a voter registration. Recall that many of the registrations are from online applications, where anyone with access to the internet can create a voter registration. The mailing address provided can be different from the registration address.

Even though a driver license number or the last four digits of a social security number are requested, the application can be completed without them. In that case, some sort of ID will be required with an initial vote. That ID can be as simple as a utility bill, a club membership, or other non-picture ID, photocopied and included with the mail-in ballot.

A few simple keystrokes, and a new voter is created. Whether they want to be or not.

Although we know they are there in great numbers, there are actually few ways to identify the specific individuals. We can compile lists of probable non-citizens, but actually naming names requires people knocking on doors and asking for each individual. Many of them won’t be found at the address listed. Many others won’t be found at all. The process is slow, tedious, and often blocked by groups supporting immigration, by those claiming voters are being intimidated by racist canvassers, and others claiming that it is just an effort to suppress votes. Actually, that last one is true, since the effort is an attempt to suppress illegal votes by non-citizens.

Where does that leave us? We know that huge numbers of non-citizens are in the active voter rolls. We also know that it will be impossible to remove them and any ballots they cast in the few days remaining in this election. We also know that the numbers are sufficient to change the outcome of almost any race or proposition, including the Presidential race.

About all that is left us at this point is to not certify the election results due to the uncertainty around legal vs illegal votes.

Anyone want to bet how likely that would be? Does this information raise questions about the validity of our election results? Will various authorities claim these results are misinformation, disinformation, and attempts to raise doubts about the integrity of our elections? Is citizenship just a state of mind and anyone who thinks they are entitled to vote can vote? Is everyone who raises questions an insurrectionist?

Is this America?

David Robb is a scientist and writer in San Joaquin County, CA. He has over 50 years’ experience in hard sciences and has been doing investigations into election issues for over three years