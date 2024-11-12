REPORT: Chris Wallace Leaving CNN After Three Years – Might Try Podcasting

Chris Wallace, who left FOX News a few years ago and joined the ranks at CNN, is now leaving CNN.

Wallace is reportedly looking into pursuing a streaming show or creating a podcast. It’s difficult to imagine a large audience following him in an independent bid. Wallace is the type of pundit who benefits from having a large network behind him.

Wallace may have some new fans on the left, just by virtue of having appeared on CNN, but he burned his bridges with the right years ago for a number of reasons.

The New York Post reports:

CNN host Chris Wallace leaving network after 3 years to explore possible full-time podcasting career

CNN host Chris Wallace is leaving the cable television network to work on an independent platform in a shocking move that was reported Monday.

The 77-year-old broadcaster revealed his future plans in an interview with the Daily Beast after spending the past three years at CNN.

He said he wants to pivot to streaming or podcasting, claiming that’s “where the action seems to be,” according to the outlet.

The transition for Wallace comes at the end of a three-year contract with CNN. He had previously spent nearly 20 years working at Fox News.

“This is the first time in 55 years I‘ve been between jobs,” he reportedly said. “I am actually excited and liberated by that.”

The timing of this seems rather symbolic, doesn’t it?

It doesn’t seem like many people are going to miss him.

He will certainly never moderate another presidential debate, that’s for sure.

