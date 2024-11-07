Rep. Thomas Massie Says He Is Open to Agriculture Secretary Role in Trump Administration

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), known for his strong advocacy for small-scale farming and raw, natural food sources, has indicated he is “ready and willing” to join President-elect Trump’s administration in a capacity related to agriculture.

In a statement shared on the social platform X, Massie clarified Wednesday that he has not yet accepted a formal role, specifically denying recent rumors that he has received any formal commitments or offers from the Trump transition team.

Massie also reflected on President Trump’s recent victory, viewing it as a clear mandate to address critical agricultural issues and improve Americans’ health through sustainable practices.

Massie wrote:

“President Trump’s resounding victory secured a mandate for big ideas like reversing chronic disease, conserving our land, and empowering American farmers. His campaign unified many neglected constituencies, from the Amish who just want to be left alone to grow healthy food, to parents who want more access to nutritious food for their families. I stand ready and willing to help the President with any part of his bold agenda to focus on the health and well being of Americans, but I have received no commitments or offers from President Trump’s team, and any discussion of the transition are premature.”

President Trump’s resounding victory secured a mandate for big ideas like reversing chronic disease, conserving our land, and empowering American farmers. His campaign unified many neglected constituencies, from the Amish who just want to be left alone to grow healthy food, to… https://t.co/XlZ0o0MA4N — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 6, 2024

Fox News reported: