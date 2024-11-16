Professional Liar Jen Psaki Wants Social Media to be Regulated Because of ‘Disinformation’ (VIDEO)

Former Joe Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki wants to see social media regulated because of disinformation.

This is the same woman who lied for years about Joe Biden’s mental condition, lied about Joe Biden checking his watch when the bodies of dead sevice members were returned to the United States (for which she was forced to apologize), and who pushed the lie about 51 former intelligence officials claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

But now she wants to control social media because of disinformation?

The Hill reports:

Psaki: ‘Disinformation space’ on social media a ‘core’ issue behind Harris defeat Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki is blaming Vice President Harris’s loss to President-elect Trump in part on disinformation. “One of the things that’s changed even since I got involved in politics is just the rise of the percentage of people who get their information off of platforms that have no fact checking mechanism and no accountability for having disinformation spread,” Psaki, who worked in the Obama administration and served as President Biden’s press secretary, told Katie Couric on an episode of her Next Question podcast. She argued that local and national television outlets are held to a much higher standard for accountability than podcasts and social media platforms. “Local TV is held to a higher standard of accountability than social media platforms in terms of accurate information on their platforms. That is crazy,” she added. “Laws have to change. I don’t even know the entire answer to it but that seems to me to be a core issue.”

See the video below:

Jen Psaki calls for laws to regulate social media and target “disinformation” in the wake of Democrat election losses. Psaki has told repeated lies about Joe Biden, including his mental state and looking at his watch during the dignified transfer. pic.twitter.com/JxHQc6oe0T — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 15, 2024

It’s not really about disinformation, it’s about control. The left lost control of Twitter when Elon Musk bought it and they have never gotten over it.