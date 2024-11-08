FROM PRISON TO CENSORSHIP: The Struggle of Oath Keepers in Speaking Out After January 6

Former Army Sergeant and Florida Oath Keeper, Kenneth Harrelson, was arrested for January 6 in March of 2021.

Months after his arrest, I met Ken Harrelson within the DC Gulag as a fellow inmate.

It’s no surprise that, like the rest of us who languished inside the jail in DC, Ken’s civil rights would be routinely violated before finally ending up in prison after a sham trial under District Judge Amit Mehta.

We became workout partners and good friends, and Ken’s wife Angel Harrelson helped my aunt provide for dozens of defendants’ families with the Patriot Freedom Project foundation.

I learned a lot about Ken, as well as his codefendants and fellow Gulag residents, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins, during our captivity.

I would come to consider all of them good friends during our captivity in Washington, DC.

The Oath Keepers were targets of FBI moles, entrapment schemes, and paid government informants which would help prosecutors frame them as a far-right, anti-government militia bent on sedition.

After reviewing the evidence of their cases myself, it’s hard to conclude anything other than the Oath Keepers having been framed for a narrative.

The Oath Keepers, in reality, were largely in DC to provide security details for several events and VIP’s, including the famed Dr. Simone Gold (who would herself be prosecuted after January 6 for peacefully protesting at the Capitol).

In Ken’s absence, Angel Harrelson had worked nonstop as the new head of their household. She began a custom embroidery business, Angel’s Patriot Battle.

For a time, this venture would bloom into a sustainable business for her family, driven largely by a respectable social media presence on X (formerly Twitter) created by Angel’s advocacy within the January 6 community.

Ken Harrelson has recently left prison and returned home from his mandatory halfway house stay.

Since returning home, Ken has started speaking out about he and his fellow Oath Keepers getting railroaded by the DOJ with manufactured evidence.

A key part of his testimony completely contradicts the narratives of Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn.

Dunn was famously protected from agitators inside the Capitol building by the Oath Keepers and then lied under oath in order to convict them at trial.

Dunn became popular among Democrats for his atrocity propaganda, testifying to the January 6 Select Committee and even running a failed bid for office in Maryland off the legacy of January 6.

Despite having spoken out about the mischaracterization of the Oath Keepers’ actions on January 6, especially in an interview with Cowboy Logic, Ken’s conditions of release specifically do not allow him to use social media sites.

Angel, on the other hand, does not have this restriction. Or at least… she didn’t. Angel became a favorite on X (formerly Twitter) among January 6 defendants and family support.

She had over 35,000 followers and used her social media platform to advertise her business.

However, after writing frequently in defense of her husband, and challenging the accounts of Harry Dunn (himself having a massive social media following of 221,000 on X), Angel Harrelson has been suspended without any official reason.

I have never violated any rules on X and this is taking away my freedom of speech as well as money from my business. – Angel Harrelson’s third appeal of many, unanswered

No matter how many appeals are submitted the Harrelson family receives no relief.

Angel, once ‘CajunQueen43’, cannot get an answer as to why she was banned, though there are suspicions by many in the community that her account was targeted for mass reporting due to criticism of former officer Harry Dunn.

It is also an interesting coincidence that this suspension coincides with the release of documentary A Day in the Life of Harry Dunn by January 6 defendant Steve Baker.

It seems odd that the spouse of a political prisoner would be silenced online for no official reason.

While the January 6 community continues to speculate, one thing is not speculative – Angel Harrelson’s business, Angel’s Patriot Battle, has been devastated as a result of being “cancelled” last week.

Many advocates for January 6 hostages are now wondering if they too will be silenced on X after having fled to it as a newfound bastion of free speech.

If indeed criticism, of Capitol Police who’ve lied about their experiences on January 6 is the basis for suspension then many more advocates may end up burnt on the cinder.

To those interested and able in easing the financial burden on the Harrelson family, Angel has kept a constant log of Ken’s captivity and path to freedom with updates since 2021 on their fundraising page.

The Harrelson’s are hardworking people. Angel’s business, Angel’s Patriot Battle, has fallen behind in traffic since the loss of her platform on X, but continues to fulfill orders of embroidered clothing, patches and more, and any business to help offset her roadblocks would be appreciated.

Coming soon, I will give another look to the Oath Keepers January 6 case itself and demonstrate definitively that the so-called “far-right, anti-government militia” never planned any sedition but in fact became a scapegoat like many who were at the Capitol.