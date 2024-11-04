PRESSURE BUILDS ON KAMALA: Former Dem Philly Mayor Says Kamala Needs Gargantuan Turnout on Election Day – Net 600,000 Vote Margin in Philly to Win

by

The pressure is building on Kamala Harris as Pennsylvania appears to be drifting away from her grasp.

President Trump and Republicans have performed magnificently in the early voting season.

Elon Musk is following the numbers in Pennsylvania that show that President Trump is up over 500,000 votes better at this point than he was in 2020.

Elon doubled down earlier today saying Republicans are on track for a major victory.

Kamala Harris will need record turnout on Election Day in order to overtake President Trump in Pennsylvania.

Fomer Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter warned Democrats that Kamala will need to 600,000 ballot vote margin over Trump in Philadelphia on Election Day to overtake the former President in Pennsylvania.
Via Columbia Institute of Global Politics.

Former Mayor Nutter: Pretty much the same in 2008 with Barack Obama. So it is my general view that Vice President Harris needs to walk out of Philadelphia with a net 600,000 vote margin to offset what is going on in other parts of the Commonwealth.

For the record — after all of the votes were were tallied in Philadelphia in 2020 after days of closed door vote counting, Joe Biden managed to win Philly by 470,000 votes. Kamala will have to beat that by a 130,000 votes.

FOX News reported on Sunday that Kamala will need record – “Obama-like” numbers in Philadelphia to overtake Trump in the state.
Via Karli Bonne.

Kamala held one rally in Michigan on Sunday.

Elon Musk is on his way to Pennsylvania.

