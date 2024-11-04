PRESSURE BUILDS ON KAMALA: Former Dem Philly Mayor Says Kamala Needs Gargantuan Turnout on Election Day – Net 600,000 Vote Margin in Philly to Win

The pressure is building on Kamala Harris as Pennsylvania appears to be drifting away from her grasp.

President Trump and Republicans have performed magnificently in the early voting season.

Elon Musk is following the numbers in Pennsylvania that show that President Trump is up over 500,000 votes better at this point than he was in 2020.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Republican vs Democrat vote is now over 500k better than the same day in 2020, when Biden’s victory margin was only 80k! Moreover, yesterday there were more Republican early votes than Democrat. Pennsylvania will be a decisive Republican victory. pic.twitter.com/MQyvjc1exf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2024

Elon doubled down earlier today saying Republicans are on track for a major victory.

Pennsylvania is on track for a major Republican victory. The gap between 2024 and 2020 is now over 600k, which almost 10% of the entire electorate! pic.twitter.com/1IGuyjM0Xx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2024

Kamala Harris will need record turnout on Election Day in order to overtake President Trump in Pennsylvania.

Fomer Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter warned Democrats that Kamala will need to 600,000 ballot vote margin over Trump in Philadelphia on Election Day to overtake the former President in Pennsylvania.

Via Columbia Institute of Global Politics.

Former Mayor Nutter: Pretty much the same in 2008 with Barack Obama. So it is my general view that Vice President Harris needs to walk out of Philadelphia with a net 600,000 vote margin to offset what is going on in other parts of the Commonwealth.

The stakes are high in Pennsylvania for this presidential election: “In Philadelphia, this is all about turnout,” says former Mayor @Michael_Nutter. Watch the full conversation on Pennsylvania and North Carolina with @MariaTeresa, @CaitLeg, Berwood Yost, and @TimNaftali:… pic.twitter.com/HiFo6puHBe — Columbia Institute of Global Politics (@ColumbiaIGP) November 1, 2024

For the record — after all of the votes were were tallied in Philadelphia in 2020 after days of closed door vote counting, Joe Biden managed to win Philly by 470,000 votes. Kamala will have to beat that by a 130,000 votes.

FOX News reported on Sunday that Kamala will need record – “Obama-like” numbers in Philadelphia to overtake Trump in the state.

Via Karli Bonne.



Kamala held one rally in Michigan on Sunday.

Elon Musk is on his way to Pennsylvania.