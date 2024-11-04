President Trump Speaks to Massive Group of Patriots at Rally in Macon, Georgia: “This Will Be the Golden Age of America” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke to a massive crowd at a rally in Macon, Georgia. He received a hero’s welcome when he entered the stage.

President Trump delivered a message of hope to the great Patriots of this country. He told the crowd that America’s best days are ahead.

“This will be the golden age of America!” President Trump declared.

“Remember we have more liquid gold under our feet than Saudi Arabia, than Russia, than anybody,” Trump told the crowd.

President Trump also invited his friend and philanthropist Steve Witkoff up to the stage to talk about Mimi Ramirez-Rodriguez. She was a murder victim by an illegal alien. Mr. Witkoff, being a generous and caring man, donated money to her mother Carmen to help her in the aftermath of such a tragedy.

“The President is a lifelong friend of mine and he’s one of the best men I have ever known. I speak about him often and I like to tell people about his humanity, his sensitivity, his empathy,” Witkoff said.

