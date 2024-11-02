President Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome from Enthusiastic Crowd of Patriots in Gastonia, NC-“Are You Better Off Now Than You Were Four Years Ago?” (VIDEO)

President Trump receives a hero’s welcome in Gastonia, NC on Saturday to a crowd of Patriots. North Carolina loves President Trump!

Watch:

NORTH CAROLINA IS TRUMP COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/YbWmeL889b — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 2, 2024

President Trump asked the crowd about life under the Harris/Biden Regime.

“Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Trump asked.

“No!” The crowd shouted loudly in response to President Trump’s question.

Watch:

“ARE YOU BETTER OFF NOW THAN YOU WERE FOUR YEARS AGO?” – President @RealDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/GRIFGh9jW3 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 2, 2024

President Trump also pointed out Kamala’s inconsistency about her so-called desire for unity in this country.

“You ever hear her? ‘We want to be a unified country,'” Trump said of Kamala.

“She talks about unity and then she calls me Hitler,” Trump said.

Watch:

President @RealDonaldTrump said that Kamala talks about unity in one breath but then calls him Hitler in another. pic.twitter.com/UkKqbTjzWP — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 2, 2024

President Trump also said that Kamala never took any initiative to protect the border. She did not call the Border Patrol or go down there to meet with the agents.

“I said how many times did she call? ‘Sir she never called’ I said never? None of you guys? ‘We never received a call, she never went to the border,'” Trump explaining a conversation with the Border Patrol.

Watch: