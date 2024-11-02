President Trump Brings Down the House in Salem, Virginia: “Kamala, a Low-IQ Person Broke it, and I will Fix it” (VIDEO)

President Trump made a commanding entrance to his rally in Salem, Virginia on Saturday to a crowd that absolutely loves him.

Watch:

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Salem, Virginia pic.twitter.com/Z6LHhLqxX3 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) November 2, 2024

President Trump was very optimistic about winning Virginia. He told the crowd that we can win the State.

“We are going to win Virginia, you know that. We gotta get out and vote. And outside you have exactly five times the number of people, so you are gonna win this. We are gonna win this on Tuesday,” Trump declared.

Watch:

VIRGINIA IS ROCK'N FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/EdnNR56r8c — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 2, 2024

President Trump told the crowd that he is going to fix the damage that Kamala has done to the United States.

“This is all you really need to know. Kamala, a low-IQ person, broke it and I will fix it, I promise I will fix it. Go quickly. It’s gonna go quickly. They have done a lot of damage, but it will go quickly. America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before. And this election is a choice between whether you will have four more years of incompetence and failure or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Watch:

"KAMALA, A LOW-IQ PERSON, BROKE IT, AND I WILL FIX IT!" – President @RealDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BFbMSy4rkB — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 2, 2024

President Trump told the crowd that he thinks that he has a good chance to win the popular vote (In addition to the Electoral College).

“I think we have a really good chance to win the popular vote, and I think things are gonna be very interesting. It’s going to be one of the most interesting days in the history of our country and it’s gonna be the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Watch: