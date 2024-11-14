President Trump Announces His Personal Lawyer Todd Blanche will Serve as Deputy Attorney General

President Trump announced on Thursday that he has chosen his personal lawyer Todd Blanche to serve as Deputy Attorney General.

“I am pleased to announce that Todd Blanche will serve as Deputy Attorney General in my Administration. Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long. Todd prosecuted gangs and other federal crimes as a Chief in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with Honors from law school, while working full time at the SDNY. Todd is going to do a great job as we, Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

Trump also announced his other personal attorney, Emil Bove, will serve as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General and as Acting Deputy Attorney General.

“I am also hereby announcing that Emil Bove will serve as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General in my Administration, and as Acting Deputy Attorney General, as Todd Blanche is in process of being confirmed by the Senate,” Trump said.

Trump continued, “Emil is a tough and strong attorney, who will be a crucial part of the Justice Department, rooting out corruption and crime. Emil prosecuted terrorists and international drug traffickers as a Chief of the National Security Unit in the Southern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office, clerked for two Federal Judges, and graduated with Honors from Georgetown University Law Center. Emil is going to make us proud as we, Make America Great Again.”

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/Ea9Rgjl4wB — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 14, 2024

Todd Blanche and Emil Bove represented President Trump in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case.

A jury found President Trump guilty of 34 felony counts after the far-left judge railroaded Trump.