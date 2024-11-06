Police Open Investigation Into Jason Kelce Meltdown, Float Potential Charges

Spiking a snotty heckler’s cell phone produced a highly watchable video, but it could also yield a criminal charge or two for former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kelce was at Penn State on Saturday when he was waylaid by a college student who trashed his brother, Travis Kelce, for dating Taylor Swift.

The incident produced a viral video, but the New York Post noted that, according to the Penn State campus police crime log, an “officer observed a visitor damaging personal property” at the time and location of the incident.

The crime log indicated that the incident could result in criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges.

Penn State police told TMZ their investigation into the incident was “ongoing.”

Kelce later said he was “not happy with anything that took place” that day, according to the Post.

“I’m not proud of it.”

“I think, the bottom line is, I try to live my life by the Golden Rule,” he said Monday night.

“It’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward even though I fell short this week.”

Penn State football coach James Franklin said there was a lesson learned in the incident.

“I love that that person. There was a consequence to his action,” Franklin said.

“Can it go too far sometimes and we talk about the passion and all those things being great? Yes. But that also doesn’t excuse bad behavior at times. It comes with the territory, but that doesn’t make it right.”

Kelce almost spiked this phone through the Earth’s core pic.twitter.com/wGeI8LINTU — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 2, 2024

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?” Kelce’s antagonist said, using a homophobic slur, according to Page Six.

Kelce grabbed the phone the heckler was using to film the interaction and dashed it to the ground, then picked it up and walked away.

TMZ reported that as Kelce stalked off, the antagonist followed him demanding his phone back.

Kelce responded, “Who’s the f***** now?” repeating the homophobic slur several times.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.