The Plot to Defy Trump is Underway… The Shadow Government is Real! (VIDEO)

President Trump must instantly find a way to purge the Pentagon (and all other agencies) of the “Deep State.” CNN is reporting that secret meetings are going on inside the Pentagon to prepare for the “Trump Presidency.” I believe there is a shadow government that has a firm grip on agencies like the Pentagon. These are career bureaucrats who operate with near impunity. When President Trump arrives in DC on January 20th, we must get back to accountability in government.

The Democrats are even considering installing Kamala Harris as President by asking Joe Biden to step down. My prediction is, it will never happen.

Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

