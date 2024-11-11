The Plot to Defy Trump is Underway… The Shadow Government is Real! (VIDEO)

President Trump must instantly find a way to purge the Pentagon (and all other agencies) of the “Deep State.” CNN is reporting that secret meetings are going on inside the Pentagon to prepare for the “Trump Presidency.” I believe there is a shadow government that has a firm grip on agencies like the Pentagon. These are career bureaucrats who operate with near impunity. When President Trump arrives in DC on January 20th, we must get back to accountability in government.

The Democrats are even considering installing Kamala Harris as President by asking Joe Biden to step down. My prediction is, it will never happen.