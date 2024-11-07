PANIC MODE! Top Five Big Pharma CEOs Hold Emergency Teleconference After Trump’s Landslide Victory Threatens Their Grip on America: Report

After former President Trump’s massive election victory, the top executives of Big Pharma were reportedly scrambling to protect their influence over U.S. healthcare.

Sources indicate that the heads of five major pharmaceutical companies held an emergency teleconference on Wednesday to address the potential fallout from a Trump administration that has vowed to disrupt Big Pharma’s hold on America.

New Jersey Assemblyman and advisor to Robert Kennedy Jr., Jamel Holley, shared the breaking news on X Wednesday, stating, “Sources tell me top five CEOs of pharmaceutical companies are holding an emergency teleconference at 1 PM. A lawyer has confirmed that everyone is in a state of panic!”

Sources tell me top five CEOs of pharmaceutical companies are holding an emergency teleconference at 1 PM. A lawyer has confirmed that everyone is in a state of panic! — Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) November 6, 2024

This emergency meeting comes as Kennedy, a well-known critic of corporate corruption in health policy, is expected to be appointed by Trump to lead a comprehensive overhaul of federal health agencies, including the FDA and CDC.

Kennedy’s vision aims to root out corporate influence, restore scientific integrity, and prioritize the health of the American people over Big Pharma profits.

His commitment has stirred palpable anxiety among pharmaceutical executives as they brace for potential regulatory shake-ups and policy shifts under the new administration.

President Trump has asked me to do three things:

1. Clean up the corruption in our government health agencies.

2. Return those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science.

3. Make America Healthy Again by ending the chronic disease epidemic. pic.twitter.com/WHMOsD0CiI — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 6, 2024

Holley added a light-hearted jab on social media, writing, “If RFK Jr. asks me which meeting I’d like to attend, I’ll politely say the one with you & Bill Gates.”

If RFK JR asks me which meeting I’d like to attend, I’ll politely say the one with you & Bill Gates. — Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) November 7, 2024

During the Financial Times Global Pharma and Biotech Summit in London on Wednesday, GSK CEO Emma Walmsley addressed the uncertainty surrounding the future of pharmaceutical operations in the U.S., according to Pharmaceutical Technology.

“The US is extremely important to GSK,” Walmsley stated. “We’re a global company, but more than half of the business is in the US, we’re very heavily invested there, with factories in many states. It is by far the most important market to bring our innovation to first.”

However, Walmsley also alluded to the need for collaboration with the incoming administration, cautiously remarking, “Let’s see what happens in terms of who is appointed into what kind of role in the administration.”

GSK, a leader in vaccines against diseases like shingles and influenza, has invested heavily in its vaccine portfolio, recently gaining approval for an RSV vaccine for older adults. Despite the company’s dominance in the vaccine market, Walmsley reminded stakeholders that “Vaccines is a big part of our business. It’s not actually the biggest part of our business, medicine is the biggest part and is growing at 20% so far this year.”

When asked about Kennedy’s “make America healthy again” mantra, Walmsley responded, “Actually, making America healthy again is a really good idea.” She pointed to concerning health trends in the U.S., where the average life expectancy lags behind other developed countries by four years.

As Big Pharma’s CEOs grapple with the potential consequences of a Trump-Kennedy team up, the American public may soon witness historic reforms in the healthcare industry.