Orange County, CA: Attention District 47: Trump Endorses Republican Congressional Candidate Scott Baugh

Attention Orange County, California: President Trump endorsed Republican Congressional candidate Scott Baugh.

Trump posted his endorsement of Scott Baugh to Truth Social on Thursday:

Scott Baugh is a terrific America First Candidate running to represent the Great People of California’s 47th Congressional District! Scott has a tremendous Record of Success, and strong support from his Community. In Congress, Scott will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Scott Baugh has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!

Scott Baugh is the former Assembly Republican leader and currently running to represent District 47.

This campaign was built by the incredible people of #CA47. No former presidents, no buses from LA, just ordinary people from Orange Country, representing all backgrounds and walks of life. Ordinary people, like you, who are frustrated that they’ve worked their entire life for the… pic.twitter.com/gfHq1h5jAU — Scott Baugh (@ScottBaughCA47) October 30, 2024

Scott Baugh’s Democrat opponent David Min is a radical leftist who served as a California state senator.

Democrat David Min is against voter ID and introduced a senate bill which prohibited local governments from imposing voter ID requirements.

“Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) announced the Senate’s passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1174, which prohibits local governments from imposing voter identification (ID) requirements in local elections and reinforces the State of California’s exclusive jurisdiction on the matter. The bill passed off of the Senate Floor on a 30-8 vote and has moved over to the Assembly.” Min’s office announced earlier this year.

“The Senate’s passage of SB 1174 sends a clear message: local jurisdictions do not have the authority to enact their own voter ID requirements in contravention of California state law,” said Senator Dave Min.

David Min was also arrested for drunk driving in Sacramento last year. Min’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he was arrested.

CHP released video of his DUI arrest.

WATCH:

David Min is so radical and dangerous that the Orange County Register wouldn’t even endorse him.

The Orange County Register endorsed Scott Baugh in September.