One Dead, 16 Injured After Shooting at HBCU Tuskegee University’s 100th Homecoming (VIDEO)

One person is dead and 16 others are wounded after a shooting at HBCU Tuskegee University’s 100th homecoming.

Police have not made any arrests.

Students were seen running for their lives amid gunshots early Sunday morning.

Bystanders ducked behind vehicles as gunfire was exchanged.

“Oh my gosh!” Get down! Get down!” a woman shouted as she crouched behind parked cars.

The person who died from gunfire was not a student at Tuskegee University, according to a statement to Fox News.

“The parents of this individual have been notified. Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” the university said in a statement to Fox News. “Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation.”

